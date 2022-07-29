Illinois Prioritizing 1st Dose of Monkeypox Virus Vaccines for Those at High Risk

The Joliet City Center Partnership (CCP) is proud to host the 18th annual Kidz Fest in Downtown Joliet presented by Lewis University. The activities kick off at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. Activities are free and include pony rides, a petting farm, magic shows, face painting, dance performances and more. Food and beverages will be available for sale. Lewis University is the presenting sponsor and will offer their “mini-campus” as well as have a plane on display. If a child visits and completes the activities at 4 booths, they will receive Pilot Wings. The University of St. Francis is our attraction sponsor. Over 40 other vendors will be on site providing interactive activities for children.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO