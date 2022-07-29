Illinois Prioritizing 1st Dose of Monkeypox Virus Vaccines for Those at High Risk

www.qrockonline.com
Mega Millions Winner Can Remain Anonymous
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of a one-point-three billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot can remain anonymous. Lottery officials say they haven’t heard from the winner yet, but a single winning ticket for the huge jackpot was sold at a Speedway gas station near Chicago O’Hare Airport. Winners in Illinois have up to 12 months to claim their prize and can do so without going public. It’s the largest jackpot ever won in Illinois and the second largest in the game’s history.
Will County State’s Attorney Donates $2,500 to Lewis University for Flock Camera
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $2,500 check to Lewis University President, Dr. David Livingston, and Chief of Police, Mike Zegadlo, for the purchase of a flock camera. Lewis University matching Glasgow’s donation by contributing $2,500 for a second camera. The two new Flock cameras will cover cars at the main entrance to Lewis University.
Joliet City Center Partnership to host Kidz Fest in Downtown Joliet
The Joliet City Center Partnership (CCP) is proud to host the 18th annual Kidz Fest in Downtown Joliet presented by Lewis University. The activities kick off at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. Activities are free and include pony rides, a petting farm, magic shows, face painting, dance performances and more. Food and beverages will be available for sale. Lewis University is the presenting sponsor and will offer their “mini-campus” as well as have a plane on display. If a child visits and completes the activities at 4 booths, they will receive Pilot Wings. The University of St. Francis is our attraction sponsor. Over 40 other vendors will be on site providing interactive activities for children.
National Night Out Event Set For Tuesday, Aug. 2, At Monee Reservoir
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with a meet-and-greet with area first responders, including the Monee, Crete and Forest Preserve District police departments and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police. The free, all-ages event will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Preserve...
Plainfield Fire Protection District Puts New Tower Ladder 1919 into Service
The Plainfield Fire Protection District is pleased to announce the arrival of a new ladder truck. The 2022 Pierce Tower Ladder was put into service on Friday, July 29th at Fire Station 1. This tower ladder has a 100ft main aerial ladder and 188ft of ground ladders. It also carries 500 gallons of water and has a 2,000 gallon per minute pump. In addition to the ladders the truck also carry tools for firefighting and various types of rescues.
Joliet Police Host National Night Out At Joliet Memorial Stadium
The Joliet Police Department hopes you join them on Tuesday, August 2nd for National Night Out at Busey Bank’s Joliet Memorial Stadium. Meet your Joliet Police Department officers, plus there will be Child Safety seat checks and giveaways from Target and Walgreens. There will be a children’s bike rodeo,...
Joliet Police Office Injured in Traffic Accident
A Joliet Police Officer was injured in a traffic accident on Friday evening. It was just at 5:00 pm that a Chevy Traverse driven by a 20-year-old Plainfield man was traveling westbound on Theodore Street and turned left onto Westhampton Drive when it struck a Joliet Police Department Explorer. The driver was uninjured and refused medical attention. The Officer was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with a foot injury. The driver was cited for Failure to Yield-Turning Left. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
Bolingbrook Man Dies After Stabbing
A 25-year-old Bolingbrook man died Monday after being stabbed in what police described as a domestic situation. On Monday afternoon, at 2:23 pm, Bolingbrook Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, authorities learned that a 25-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest. The alleged female offender in the incident was also on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody without incident. The incident is currently under investigation.
Manhattan Fun Fair And Bingo For Forget Me Not Animal Rescue
The Manhattan Fun Fair and Bingo event on 8/5 from 4-8pm (bingo is at 7pm) and enjoy delicious treats from the Creamery and a portion of your purchase will be donated to Forget Me Not Animal Rescue (FMNR) to help us save lives!. FB Link: Family Fun Fair. Admission Bracelets:...
NHRA Drag Racing Returns To Route 66 Raceway
The first professional racing event to take place at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet since 2019 will happen this weekend August 5th through the 7th. The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Alan Reinhart, legendary NHRA track announcer says this could signal more racing for Joliet. The NHRA race’s highest series, the Camping World Top Fuel Series could make a return as early as next year.
