ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Fun Motorcycle Ride for a Fantastic Cause Happening in Ocean County, NJ

By Buehler
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Cars
City
Chatsworth, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration

MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
MARGATE CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Vehicles#The Ride Take Place#Crms
94.3 The Point

World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean at Jersey Shore

POINT PLEASANT BEACH (AP) — If what doesn't kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K

JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
94.3 The Point

If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you

Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ

WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OCPO REMEMBERS DETECTIVE TINA RAMBO

Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tina Rambo. Detective Rambo perished, while on duty, in a motor vehicle accident on August 1, 2011. In her 10 years with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Rambo was a tireless advocate for children. Our child advocacy center – “Tina’s House,” was dedicated in her honor in 2014 and continues to be a place where victims of abuse can feel safe and secure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Detective Rambo and her family today. You are missed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy