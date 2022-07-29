Fun Motorcycle Ride for a Fantastic Cause Happening in Ocean County, NJ

943thepoint.com
Still a Chance to Catch a Summer Concert in Ship Bottom LBI
I look forward to this every year in beautiful Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island. Thursday nights the music comes alive, the community comes out, and there's lots of excitement with the sun setting over LBI. The Summer Thursday Concerts in Ship Bottom take place at the Waterfront Park located...
Delicious! The Best Donut Shops in Ocean County, New Jersey
Grab a cup of coffee and a donut and yes that's a nice treat. A coffee and a donut do hand and hand like milk and cookies lol the thing is where do you go for the best donuts here in Ocean County?. You at home responded via our social...
Wow! Watch dolphins swim with paddleboarders in Shrewsbury River
Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature. On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins. The dolphins playfully swam alongside...
Meet Ocean County, NJ Pianist Who Is About To Make It BIG!
During the summer of 2021, myself, my sister and my mom order a round of mojitos at the outdoor bar at the Crabs Claw Inn in Lavallette. As we sipped, we watched this giddy piano player hit on those keyboards happy as can be --- kind of like a kid on Christmas morning.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BRAZEN THIEF STEALS ALL FUR ONE PET RESCUE AND ADOPTION DONATION BIN
We are posting this theft for All Fur One Pet Rescue and Pet Adoption in Toms River. Please contact the Toms River police department with any leads. An individual in a white Jeep with blacked out plates STOLE our donation bin that was located in the back of the building of our rescue facility by our back door.
Get Sandy When You Build The Most EPIC Sandcastle In Brigantine, NJ
Everybody has a list of things they want to accomplish during their time spent with their toes in the sand. That accomplishment might be getting a good suntan and a solid nap in for the majority of adults. Kids, however, have their whole beach day planned out even before setting foot there.
NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration
MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
Cops bust huge illegal weekend parties at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
Police in Manchester broke up large gatherings at a private quarry over the weekend where hundreds illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and dirt bikes in what cops described as “ongoing quality of life and safety issues.”. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut...
World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean at Jersey Shore
POINT PLEASANT BEACH (AP) — If what doesn't kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
New Ocean County Bakery in Tuckerton is Open with a “Stranger Things” Connection
Two things we love to lead within our articles for you at home are "delicious" and "local". This time around we have both for you in this story. This story comes to you from Southern Ocean County. The new Ocean County shop is located in Tuckerton right along Route 9 (161 E. Main Street) in the Seaport Plaza.
Fun in the sun: NJ summer tourist season is doing great
If you’re heading down the shore this weekend you’ll have lots of company. Gas prices are a lot higher than they were last summer, but this year’s tourist season has been a big success up and down the New Jersey coast, thanks to a number of different factors.
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you
Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCPO REMEMBERS DETECTIVE TINA RAMBO
Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tina Rambo. Detective Rambo perished, while on duty, in a motor vehicle accident on August 1, 2011. In her 10 years with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Rambo was a tireless advocate for children. Our child advocacy center – “Tina’s House,” was dedicated in her honor in 2014 and continues to be a place where victims of abuse can feel safe and secure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Detective Rambo and her family today. You are missed.
Amazing, The Cost of Fireworks in New Jersey Isn’t Quite What You’d Expect
Fireworks and the Jersey Shore go together like Pork Roll, egg and cheese. Love them or hate them, fireworks are a core form of entertainment along the Seaside Heights boardwalk all summer long. Every Wednesday during the summer the skies light up with a fantastic display that launches off right...
Furry Felines Roam Free in This Cool Cat Room in Toms River, NJ
I can't believe I didn't know about his place sooner. Ever since my pet rabbit died a few years back, I've been missing having a furry friend around the apartment. However, since I'm a renter and live in a small apartment, adopting an animal hasn't really been an option. It's...
Toms River, Wall Crashes Slowed Sunday Shore Exodus on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The weekend exodus from the Jersey Shore slowed down to a...
200 people caught trespassing at private Heritage Minerals lake in Manchester, New Jersey
If you're planning on visiting the Heritage Minerals site in Manchester, New Jersey, for summer activities, you might want to think twice before stepping onto the property.
