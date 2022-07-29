ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Weekend heat forces closings, schedule changes for Yakima, Ellensburg

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

Walla Walla man drowns in Wenatchee River

Aug. 1—DRYDEN — A 60-year-old Walla Walla man died Saturday after he attempted to tube through rapids on the Wenatchee River. The man, identified by the Chelan County Coroner as John D. Keithley, fell off his inner tube about 1:30 p.m. in the Rock 'n' Roll rapids a half mile upstream from the Dryden Dam, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fazer Tenorio wants Yakima to understand that graffiti can be an art form

Art is subjective. No one’s definitions are the same. Ricky Tenorio is making cool art on walls. Beyond graffiti letters, Fazer Tenorio — the name he uses as a graffiti artist — is creating art with flowers, birds and cartoon characters. His goal is to share his spray paint creations, build a collective for Yakima-area graffiti artists and encourage the community to accept graffiti art.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems

You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: 'Ohana's competent care is much appreciated

To the editor — Recently, while visiting my parents in Yakima, I noticed a lump in my breast. My father, a physician, thought it might be significant. Dr. John Boucher, a retired surgeon and friend of my father, agreed and was able to arrange an expedited work-up at 'Ohana Mammography Center.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue

Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning

The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
WENATCHEE, WA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

State Route 24 east of Yakima reopens after semi rollover

A semi-truck driver fell asleep and his trailer tipped over near Yakima on Monday, blocking traffic on State Route 24 for several hours. Mauricio Ramirez Martinez, 41, of Othello was driving a truck and trailer westbound 12 miles of east of Yakima at 12:22 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the road. He then overcorrected and the trailer tipped and came to rest of his side at milepost 13.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two

If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county

A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
SELAH, WA
moderncampground.com

BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
ELLENSBURG, WA

