Weekend heat forces closings, schedule changes for Yakima, Ellensburg

www.yakimaherald.com
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Walla Walla man drowns in Wenatchee River
Aug. 1—DRYDEN — A 60-year-old Walla Walla man died Saturday after he attempted to tube through rapids on the Wenatchee River. The man, identified by the Chelan County Coroner as John D. Keithley, fell off his inner tube about 1:30 p.m. in the Rock 'n' Roll rapids a half mile upstream from the Dryden Dam, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management.
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
Yakima Herald Republic
Community Q&A: Meet the new president of the Filipino-American Community of Yakima Valley
In March, Jim Tabayoyon, 75, of Yakima was named president of the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley, a group with deep roots in the agriculture industry here. Tabayoyon, a retired construction worker, was born in Yakima, raised in Wapato and returned to Yakima after serving in the Army during the Vietnam War era.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima breaks another heat record Saturday; excessive heat warning still in effect through Monday
Yakima has set new single-day temperature records the past four days, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning was extended until 11 p.m. Monday. Temperatures at the Yakima Air Terminal reached 102 Sunday, shy of an expected 108 degrees that would have tied a record set...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fazer Tenorio wants Yakima to understand that graffiti can be an art form
Art is subjective. No one’s definitions are the same. Ricky Tenorio is making cool art on walls. Beyond graffiti letters, Fazer Tenorio — the name he uses as a graffiti artist — is creating art with flowers, birds and cartoon characters. His goal is to share his spray paint creations, build a collective for Yakima-area graffiti artists and encourage the community to accept graffiti art.
Yakima Herald Republic
Wildfire near Vantage expanding to Whiskey Creek drainage after threatening homes
Firefighters worked through the night Monday to contain a 8,000-acre brush fire near Vantage. The fire started near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway around noon Monday. The community of Vantage was under a Level 2 “be prepared to leave” evacuation notice. As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the fire...
Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems
You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: 'Ohana's competent care is much appreciated
To the editor — Recently, while visiting my parents in Yakima, I noticed a lump in my breast. My father, a physician, thought it might be significant. Dr. John Boucher, a retired surgeon and friend of my father, agreed and was able to arrange an expedited work-up at 'Ohana Mammography Center.
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue
Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
kpq.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning
The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
Cougar euthanized near Selah—YCSO suspects it killed dozens of animals
SELAH, Wash. — After months of searching, wildlife leaders and law enforcement in the Wenas area of Yakima County located and later euthanized a cougar they believe was responsible for killing dozens of animals in the region over recent months. According to a post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Yakima Herald Republic
State Route 24 east of Yakima reopens after semi rollover
A semi-truck driver fell asleep and his trailer tipped over near Yakima on Monday, blocking traffic on State Route 24 for several hours. Mauricio Ramirez Martinez, 41, of Othello was driving a truck and trailer westbound 12 miles of east of Yakima at 12:22 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the road. He then overcorrected and the trailer tipped and came to rest of his side at milepost 13.
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two
If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima sets temperature record Thursday with extreme heat continuing through Sunday
With “dangerously hot” weather expected through the weekend, the National Weather Service has extended its excessive heat warning to 11 p.m. Sunday. The heat wave is affecting Central, South Central and Eastern Washington as well as central, north central and northeast Oregon, according to the weather service. The...
Vantage Highway Fire estimated at 5,000 acres, threatens 40 homes and structures
UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1: Roughly 40 structures including homes and windmill towers are being threatened by the Vantage Highway Fire that state fire officials estimate to span more than 5,000 acres of Kittitas County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, assistance from the state has...
Yakima Herald Republic
Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county
A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
moderncampground.com
BLM to Acquire Land in Yakima Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to buy 812 acres in the Yakima River Canyon (Washington) between Ellensburg and Yakima to provide recreational access to the area. As per a press release, the bureau plans to tap funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to buy the Yakima Canyon Ranch from Western Rivers Conservancy. The purchase will give permanent access to the private Big Horn boating access site and 3.5 miles of the Yakima River that flows through the ranch.
Comments / 0