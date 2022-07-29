Neve Campbell Asks Viewers to Donate Blood in New 'Scream'-Inspired Red Cross Ad

collider.com
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Gives Rare Look at Her Family in Sweet New Post
Abigail Hawk of Blue Bloods will share moments from her life, but she’s offering up a rare look at her family in this recent post. Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, part of Frank Reagan’s “inner circle” of advisers, lets us see her two sons at play. She simply titles the post filled with photos and videos “Sonshine.” It’s probably a play on the visual outdoors looks and her boys.
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
"Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" Part 3 ending explained: Corrine’s choice
This story originally appeared on Hidden Remote. "Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's" third episode, "Part 3: The Murderer," was partly about forbidden love. Joel and Corrine were involved in relationships that were taboo. Joel's feelings for Harry were considered to be both a moral failure and a weakness of...
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
‘Summer Under the Stars’: Ben Mankiewicz Previews TCM’s Elvis Presley Marathon
As Elvis Presley mesmerizingly sang in the title song to 1964’s Viva Las Vegas, “How I wish that there were more than 24 hours in the day.” His legion of fans will indeed get 24 hours’ worth of a dozen of the King’s movies as he opens TCM’s annual August event, Summer Under the Stars, which honors a different film star each day of the month.
Wait, Margot Robbie’s husband was in Harry Potter?
Margot Robbie may be a global superstar, but it turns out her husband has also had his time in the spotlight, after it was revealed that he had a cameo in a Harry Potter movie. Granted, his time in the spotlight was pretty short, but still, an acting credit is an acting credit.
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Remake of Patrick Swayze Classic 'Road House'
Last November, news broke that Jake Gyllenhaal was in talks to star in a reboot of the classic Patrick Swayze movie Road House. Now, it seems the news is official with Gyllenhaal being joined in the film by Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, and more. Additionally, it has been announced that the film has found its home on Prime Video.
From ‘Ice Age’ to ‘Anastasia’: 8 Chilly Movies to Help You Cool Off Mentally
Summer is in full swing, and it is hot outside. Of course, there are many ways to beat the heat – whether that’s swimming, loading up on ice cream, or holing up in air-conditioned spaces. But, sometimes, you need a mental respite from the heat as well as physically, and there's no better way than to watch some winter-themed movies that remind us what those faraway cold-weather months used to feel like. These chilly films will cool you off in more ways than one: they not only take place in cold climates but include relaxing, feel-good storylines as well. So take a break from the sweltering sun and look to the following films for an effective foray into some mental refreshment.
From 'Night of the Living Dead' to 'The Shining': 9 Movies Like ‘Get Out'
Merely 5 years ago, Jordan Peele’s directing debut, Get Out, transformed our perceptions of what horror should and can be, inspiring condescending terms like “elevated horror” to describe horror movies that are both fun and “artistic.” Thus, especially with Peele’s latest film, Nope, in our immediate rearview, it’s worthwhile to revisit his original masterpiece while looking for other works.
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering Aug. 14 on AMC, starts with a strong episode that offers hope for the new series. However, subsequent entries commit the same sins that made many many viewers abandon the original Walking Dead. Tales is an anthology of...
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
Hugh Bonneville Harbours Sinister Secrets in Tense 'I Came By' Trailer
The official trailer for the new Netflix thriller film, I Came By, has just been released, and it guarantees dread as it delves into the secrets of a popular judge. British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari –the director behind the 2016 BAFTA-winning horror thriller film, Under the Shadow– marked his directorial comeback with a political thriller movie that uncovers a wealthy man's sinister secret.
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
From 'True Grit' to 'The Road': 9 Movies Like ‘No Country for Old Men’
A faithful adaptation of the legendary novel by Cormac McCarthy, the neo-Western No Country for Old Men is an Academy Award-winning masterpiece. Many have revered the story for its many existential themes, including the ever-present conflict of good vs. evil and the inevitability of violence. In the film, Vietnam War veteran Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) must defend himself against psychopathic hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) when he takes a briefcase full of cash that Chigurh has been tasked to acquire. If you’re looking for movies similar to the classic that may live up to its morally complex plot, thought-provoking themes, and/or compelling villain, then check out the following list.
Penny Marshall's ‘A League of Their Own’ Review: A Heartfelt Home Run
Even if you haven’t seen A League of Their Own, you’ve likely heard Tom Hanks crankily bark those famous few words: “There’s no crying! There’s no crying in baseball!” That line, though instrumental to the sports classic and rightfully iconic, casts a sillier shadow over a film that’s steeped in heart, history, and hope. It’s far more than a sports movie. It’s a powerful story about the fragility of life, serving as a playful reminder to take risks and appreciate the people in your corner.
How to Watch 'Reservation Dogs': Where to Stream Season 2 Online
Throughout TV’s history, most teen shows have focused on the drama that comes from being a white, suburban middle-class teen. While these teenagers are by no means devoid of emotional stress and trauma, these shows fail to deal with other issues of race and class that affect so many other teens. By comparison, Reservation Dogs has been a breath of fresh air.
Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
50 Years Ago: ‘Deliverance’ Puts Masculinity Through a Trial by Terror
In 1989, actor Ned Beatty penned a brief, pithy opinion piece for The New York Times titled “Suppose Men Feared Rape.” In it, Beatty referenced the decades of catcalls he’d received since filming his infamous rape scene in 1972’s Deliverance, explaining that all those (invariably male) yahoos shouting, “Squeal like a pig!” are telling on themselves. Said Beatty (who proclaimed a penchant for brutal honesty in such situations): “Somewhere between their shouts and my threats lies a kernel of truth about how men feel about rape. My guess is we want to be distanced from it. Our last choice would be to identify with the victim.”
TV Fanatic
Flowers In the Attic: The Origin - Jemima Rooper Teases Finale, Offers Viewing Tips
With one episode left, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is about to make the final steps that led to the events from the well-known blockbuster Flowers in the Attic. It's been an absolutely crazy ride so far, but you haven't seen anything yet. Jemima Rooper was kind enough to...
