Vietnam Veterans’ Wall that Heals On Display in Winstead

knsiradio.com
knsiradio.com
Early In Person Voting for Primary Election Begins August 2nd
(KNSI) — Beginning Tuesday, August 2nd, Stearns County residents will have more voting options. All residents of Stearns County may vote in person at one of three locations:. o Stearns County Service Center, 3301 County Road 138, Waite Park. o Melrose City Hall, 225 1st ST NE, Melrose. The...
srperspective.com
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
knsiradio.com
Tuesday Marks First Day of the 2022 Benton County Fair
(KNSI) — Tuesday marks day one of the 2022 Benton County Fair and it will be a busy one. Ag exhibit judging, animal judging, and Ag in the Classroom start the day. Four-piece country/folk/Americana band Harper’s Chord plays the Cottonwood Stage at noon. The beer garden opens at noon, Kinzer Creek Duo plays the Cottonwood Stage at 3:00. Bingo and the midway opens at 5:00. David Lumley is on the Cottonwood Stage at 6:00, Ranch Rodeo by Birch Coulee Arena is in the Grandstand, and Switch headlines the Beer Garden stage starting at 7:00.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
KEYC
Greater Mankato area says farewell to the School Sisters of Notre Dame
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The School Sister of Notre Dame held an open house for the greater Mankato area to visit the Hill’s grounds and say goodbye to its residents Sunday, July 31. For over 110 years, the sisters have transformed Mankato through their pursuit of spreading education and...
knsiradio.com
Corridors of Commerce Funding Round Open
(KNSI) – Local governments have the opportunity to secure new funding for state highways through the Corridors of Commerce program. $250 million in total funding was made available during the 2021 legislative session to improve trunklines. The money is a combination of bonds and budgeted funds. Each county or...
Fifteen years later, Minnesota photographer remembers I-35W bridge collapse
MINNEAPOLIS — Stacy Bengs remembers exactly where she was on Aug. 1, 2007. It was the summer before her senior year at the University of Minnesota and she was at her house in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, just three blocks from the I-35W bridge. "[We] just heard something and felt...
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
knsiradio.com
Benton County Fair Gets Underway Tuesday
(KNSI) – The Benton County Fair is open to the public starting Tuesday. The first grandstand event is something brand new, says Fair Board Member Ted Prom. “It’s a Ranch Rodeo, involves a lot of local teams, local horses. They’ll be doing roping, pen roping, trailer loading, sorting, doctoring. So, it should be a fun event,” says Prom.
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11
Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
southsidepride.com
There’s a bad smell somewhere
[Ed Felien’s remarks to the Park Board on July 20]. In a promotional video having something to do with the Hiawatha Plan, Michael Schroeder is shown saying, “My mission is to de-Wirthify the Minneapolis Park System.” The crown jewel of his plan is to turn the Hiawatha Golf Course into a swamp. It was almost a swamp a hundred years ago before Theodore Wirth dredged Rice Lake to a depth of 33 feet. Most of Minneapolis was a swamp a hundred years ago. Powderhorn Park was a swamp that crossed Lake Street to 28th Street. But swamps smell bad. People wanted to drain the swamps so they could build homes and parks and playgrounds and golf courses.
knsiradio.com
Extra Patrols Happening Near Stearns County Construction Zones
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is urging motorists to heed traffic restrictions in county construction zones. Personnel have received several complaints about drivers continuing through closed stretches, either entirely or with an exception solely for local traffic. The sheriff’s office in a release says refusal to respect the rules is unsafe for both workers and drivers, could potentially cause damage to the new road, and in rare cases may even result in the destruction of adjacent property.
fox9.com
Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former Rogers CEO takes new job
CENTER CITY, MINN. — Rogers Behavioral Health’s former CEO has been named the chief operating officer for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation based in Minnesota. Paul Mueller spent nearly 30 years at Rogers and began his new role with the foundation on July 18, according to a press release.
knsiradio.com
County Settles Lawsuit Over Auditor-Treasurer’s Residency
(KNSI) – Benton County and its embattled Auditor-Treasurer have reached an agreement after suing each over her residency status. Officials had accused Nadean Inman of representing the county for a year and a half without living within its borders, which is required by statute. According to reports, the county and Inman settled their lawsuits on Tuesday after the county board unanimously approved the deal.
KARE
Grow with KARE: The fly that kills Japanese beetles
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Let’s talk Japanese beetles. As tedious as it sounds, the best way to deal with them is to hand pick them off your plants and plop them into a buckets of soapy water. Research shows those trap bags you see hanging end up attracting...
knsiradio.com
Police and SWAT Teams Engaged in Standoff in Meeker County
(KNSI) — The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says they are locked in a standoff with a barricaded subject. A press release from the sheriff’s office says police went to the home in Dassel Monday evening after a man there was reportedly threatening to kill family members. They say they made contact with the man, but he refused to comply and would not come out of the house. A perimeter was set up, and negotiators continue to work with the man.
knsiradio.com
Zebra Mussels Found on Lake Koronis
(KNSI) — Another lake in central Minnesota is dealing with a zebra mussel report. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook while fishing on Lake Koronis near Paynesville. The person reported it to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and invasive species specialists conducted a search of the area but found nothing. A follow-up search revealed a juvenile zebra mussel near the Lake Koronis Regional Park public water access.
ccxmedia.org
HCSO: Osseo Sipe Park Incident Linked to Gangs
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of five people and the recovery of eight hand guns after last Wednesday’s large gathering at Osseo’s Sipe Park that drew numerous 911 calls. Witnesses described the scene as “chaotic.” Multiple eyewitness accounts said more than a hundred people...
