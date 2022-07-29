Safety Demonstrations & Water Fun Highlights

www.newsdakota.com
Emergency Utility Repairs in SW Jamestown Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown is reporting emergency utility repairs that will take place all day Tuesday, Aug. 2. The city reports there will be a temporary water outage and road closure on 16th ST SW, between 11th Ave SW through 14th Ave SW. This closure will begin at 11:00 A.M. and continue until work is finished or approximately 5:00 P.M.
Jamestown City Council Discusses City Park Bridges
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The current condition of some park bridges in Jamestown were discussed by the Jamestown City Council Monday night. Mayor Dwaine Heinrich says some concerns have been raised concerning bridges over the James River. Heinrich says the Jamestown Parks & Recreation is a separate entity from...
Author Alex Newman Webinar Aug. 8 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) International award-winning journalist, educator, author, and consultant Alex Newman will hold a webinar on Monday, August 8th at the Pizza Corner in Valley City at 7pm. All are welcome to attend the webinar in person. Newman will be addressing the Globalist “Great Reset” The End of...
Runnin O’ The Green Donates to Elks Camp Grassick
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Runnin O’ The Green Founder Larry “Knobby” Knoblich attended the 2022-23 North Dakota State Elks Convention to donate funds from the annual run. Runnin O’ The Green has been held for more than 40 years, raising money for Elks Camp Grassick and...
Mosquito Fogging Planned Monday at McElroy Park
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, August 1, City crews will be mosquito fogging McElroy Park. City crews will begin at approximately 10:30 P.M. and continue until finished. Parents are advised to keep children out of the streets and away from the fogging machines. Motorists should use extreme caution...
Successful Hiring at CHI Mercy Hospital Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CHI) – The following is a news release from CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City. “With the introduction of COVID-19 back in 2020, we saw an overwhelming need for health care workers on a national and global scale. With the significant rise in critical patients we watched staff- burnout plague healthcare organizations. We have also been and continue to experience a nationwide nursing shortage, where the demand for nurses will surpass the supply colleges and universities are able to provide. All of these factors combined have put healthcare systems at risk and patient populations potentially in harm’s way.
Victory Lutheran Church Sets Vacation Bible School
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Victory Lutheran Church is returning their Vacation Bible School (VBS) Aug. 15-18. Conan Hirsch is the Youth Minister at Victory Lutheran Church. Hirsch says VBS is open to all toilet trained 3 year olds to sixth grade. Students pre-K through Kindergarten will join from 6:30...
Leslie A. Sullivan
Leslie A. Sullivan, 56, of Fargo, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in her home. Leslie Ann Hovel was born in Valley City, ND, on August 26, 1965, to Larry and Lois (Aarseth) Hovel. She grew up in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1983. She went on to attend Valley City State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree. While attending VCSU she was a member of the Philomathian sorority. Leslie also worked in the Faculty Materials Department while attending school and continued to following her graduation.
Montpelier Woman Rings JRMC Cancer Center Bell
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – One Montpelier, N.D., woman has baking to do. Marie Olson, 80, hurried home after ringing the bell at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. After 12 treatments, she graduated from the JRMC Cancer Center on July 14, 2022. Her granddaughter, Bailey Olson, got married the next day and Marie, who used to bake professionally, created the top of the cake.
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
JRMC Welcomes New Physician Dr. Chuck Allen
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Chuck Allen to its team of Emergency Department physicians. Dr. Allen has advanced emergency medicine training and valuable experience at trauma centers across the country. In addition, Dr. Allen also serves as the National Medical Advisor for the National Ski Patrol, which offers emergency care and safety services to local ski/snowboard areas and bike parks.
North Dakota Derby Day highlights social horse racing culture
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The dapper outfits are on full display. Derby day is the season finale for horse racing in the North Dakota Horse Park, owners, trainers, and jockey’s have been working for months to prepare their horses, for this moment. Hundreds came out and laid their...
Fallen Trooper Remembered; New Headstone Placed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Troopers Association (NDTA) dedicated a new headstone to fallen officer Beryl McLane Monday, Aug. 1. Trooper McLane is the only North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper to be killed in the line of duty. He was killed in a car crash near LaMoure on Friday, July 30, 1954 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a drunk driver on the wrong side of the road traveling at a high rate of speed.
Disagreement over vaulted toilet create tensions at Fargo National Cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- Division continues over competing views for facility upgrades at The Fargo National Cemetery. An official with the Veterans Administration from Fort Snellng attended an open house at the cemetery in Fargo Thursday. While there, he talked about a VA plan to add a vault toilet on the cemetery grounds.
Jason Anthony Osborn Found Unharmed In Fargo
KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Police Department thanked to public in their efforts to help locate 48-year-old Jason Anthony Osborn. Multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to locate him in Oakes and surrounding agencies according to the police department. The Oakes Police Department thanked the public for their help...
Island Park pool rebuild to include lazy river, zero depth play area, and possible slides
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Park District is seeking public comment regarding the Island Park Pool reconstruction plan. Dozens attended an open meeting which discussed several changes coming to Fargo's downtown pool. City officials shared multiple upcoming changes, including a zero-depth play area, a lazy-river, a rebuilt 50 meter competition pool, and a reconstructed "winterized" facility with changing rooms and a concession stand.
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
Lindsey (Witthauer) Vogel
Lindsey Vogel (Witthauer) of Jamestown passed away Sunday July 31, 2022 at Sanford Health, Fargo. Visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Eddy Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown. In...
Dakota Gardener: The redwoods of North Dakota
Let’s face it. North Dakota does not have redwoods. There was, however, a type of sequoia that grew here 65 million years ago. But that doesn’t count today. There are some pretty big trees here, though. The largest tree is a cottonwood that is 105 feet tall, with a whopping 30-foot circumference and a crown spread of 92 feet, located in Steele County.
Man Armed With Rifle Shot And Killed By Officers In Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An officer has shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle in Mapleton, North Dakota. Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired after 10 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and 5th Avenue North. Officers arrived...
