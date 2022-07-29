Bianca Belair on ‘SummerSlam’ Being a Full Circle

AEW Dynamite (July 27, 2022) Pushing a young wrestler can be a perilous thing. It is like picking fruit: If you pick a nectarine too early, it is going to be sour, but if you leave it too long, it rots on the vine. We have all seen wrestlers get the Icarus push, where they fly closer to the sun than their wings will allow (I am a little concerned about how melty Theory’s wax wings look right now, for example). We have also seen talented wrestlers stuck in limbo so long that when the promotion finally gets behind them, the midcard stench can’t be washed off.

