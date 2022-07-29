The FDIC has had it with crypto companies claiming it insures them

www.protocol.com
LendUp is liquidating assets, including its neobank
A bet on banking doesn't seem to have saved troubled fintech LendUp. Parent company LendUp Global has reportedly begun liquidating assets, including its neobank subsdiary, through an assignment for the benefit of creditors, a quieter alternative to a public bankruptcy. Fintech Business Weekly reported LendUp's plans Sunday. In December, the...
Nomad said it was the crypto 'gold standard.' Hackers stole $190 million from it.
Hackers stole nearly $200 million in cryptocurrency after the Nomad crypto bridge protocol was breached. Blockchain security group CertiK said Nomad lost around $190 million in the hack, which it said was “due to a flawed upgrade.” Nomad said Tuesday that the company was “working around the clock to address the situation and have notified law enforcement and retained leading firms for blockchain intelligence and forensics.”
Yes, you can short a startup
Startup valuations have shot sky-high in recent years. Now they’re taking a breather — but there hasn’t been a way to bet on startups getting less valuable the way you can with publicly traded companies. That’s because shorting a company typically requires borrowing the stock, selling it,...
Coinbase and the SEC are squaring off
An effusive hello there, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: Coinbase gets ready to rumble, Biden’s getting a blockchain buddy and Binance keeps growing. The White House is hiring a blockchain expert. A provision in the Chips and Science Act directs the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to “establish or designate a blockchain and cryptocurrencies advisory specialist position.” Haun Ventures’ Tomicah Tillemann credited Rep. Darren Soto with getting that language in the bill. So who’s going to bend President Biden’s ear about bitcoin?
Opendoor has settled with the FTC over home-price claims
Real estate iBuyer Opendoor has settled charges with the FTC, agreeing to pay $62 million and cease practices the FTC called "deceptive." Opendoor buys homes directly from consumers as an alternative to the traditional home-selling process, using algorithms to price the homes in what it says is a faster and more convenient process. Opendoor has grown quickly in recent years, managing to avoid the pitfalls that hit rival Zillow as home prices gyrated during the pandemic.
