Bulls forward DeRozan talks father's passing, mental health

Bulls reveal Goran Dragić's jersey number
The Chicago Bulls took care of a key piece of offseason business Tuesday afternoon by officially announcing the signing of Goran Dragić, with whom the team initially agreed to terms in July. In doing so, the Bulls also revealed the jersey number that "The Dragon" will don for the...
Scottie Pippen on Bill Russell: 'Epitome of a champion'
After news of Bill Russell's passing broke on Sunday, the NBA world is showing their appreciation for the basketball legend who inspired on and off the court. Following Michael Jordan's statement on Russell's legacy, Scottie Pippen took to social media to express his thoughts on Russell and what his triumphs meant to him.
NBA・
Report: DeMar DeRozan is signing four-year deal with Nike
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan is inking a new, four-year deal to remain as the face of Kobe Bryant's shoe line at Nike, according to Shams Charania. DeRozan, a native from Compton, Calif., took over as the mainstay for Bryant's shoe line when he retired in 2016. DeRozan wore Kobe's in high school and college at USC and continues to show off his collection in the present.
MJ on Russell's passing: 'The world has lost a legend'
Sunday's news that Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88 has inspired outpourings of condolences and appreciation from every corner of the NBA world. Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan added his voice to the chorus Sunday afternoon, releasing the following statement:
Report: Bulls guard Coby White likely to be shopped again
Coby White has been on the trade block "for the last year," according to a report from the Chicago Sun Times Joe Cowley. That will likely continue throughout next season as the trade deadline approaches, via the same report. According to Cowley, the Bulls are unlikely to extend him and...
How Russell's winning, bravery impacted Cartwright
During Bill Cartwright’s senior year at Elk Grove (Calif.) High School, a legend visited. “Bill Russell stopped by and the first question he asked me is, ‘When are you going to be on TV?’ That was just him, always trying to put you on the spot or get a laugh,” Cartwright said Sunday in a phone conversation. “Coincidentally, I had been interviewed the day before and it was going to be on the next day.
NBA・
Cubs' Happ: Trade deadline 'bit of a lonely place'
In a literal sense, Happ still is on a team as a member of the Cubs. But in another sense, he’s a man without a team as MLB’s trade deadline looms. With hours until the deadline, Happ can’t be certain what his future holds — if he’ll suit up for the Cubs Tuesday night in St. Louis or be on a plane to join a different club.
Teven Jenkins takes to Twitter amidst trade rumors
Teven Jenkins missed his fifth consecutive training camp practice on Tuesday. Originally, head coach Matt Eberflus claimed Jenkins was dealing with something and is "working with the trainers" to resolve the issue. He considered Jenkins "day-to-day." While Jenkins has injury concerns -- via the back surgery he underwent last season...
Sky set sights on a season sweep of Wings
As the Chicago Sky attempt to maintain their spot atop the WNBA standings, the Dallas Wings are trying to remain in playoff position. The Sky aim to match the club record for victories, extend their franchise-high home winning streak to 11 games and complete a three-game season sweep of the Wings on Tuesday night.
Former Bulls' staffer Hickombottom chases new dream
Like many businesses, the NBA is about relationships. Coaches. Players. Executives. Agents. All perform their best with strong working relationships. Shaun Hickombottom is living proof of this. You may not have heard of Hickombottom. He’s one of those unassuming, behind-the-scenes staffers that help make organizations run smoothly. Plenty of powerful...
Slate
The Unfathomable Greatness of Bill Russell
Bill Russell may have been the greatest team-sport athlete in American history. Even more remarkably, that status isn’t the most impressive thing about him. In the 1950s and 1960s Russell, who died Sunday at age 88, helped to redefine the conception of athlete-as-citizen in American life, making issues of racial justice a central facet of his public profile in ways no major pro sports star had previously. He also revolutionized the game of basketball and set a standard for dominance that will probably never be matched, winning 11 championships in his 13-year professional career. If the goal of sports is for your team to beat the other team, Bill Russell was the best there ever was at doing just that.
NBC Sports
Players with the most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB
The world lost a great winner and civil rights icon Sunday when it was announced that Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell had died peacefully at the age of 88. Russell is, quite simply, the greatest winner in NBA history and arguably in all of team sports. He won a record 11 championships, went 10-0 in Game 7s and won five league MVP awards, among many other accomplishments. He also was a leader in the fight for social justice and racial equality.
Mitch Trubisky says Bears made him play 'coaches' game'
Mitch Trubisky never stood a chance. After all the truth and malfeasance revealed itself about the previous Bears' regime behind Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace, it's all starting to add up. Once the pair was fired after last season, the truth was unveiled about Nagy's attitude towards Mitch Trubisky. One...
Cubs' Stroman to pitch for Puerto Rico in '23 WBC
At least one current Cubs player will participate in next year's World Baseball Classic, and it's none other than the MVP of the last edition of the tournament. Marcus Stroman tweeted Sunday his intention to pitch for Team Puerto Rico in the 2023 WBC — which is returning for the first time since 2017.
