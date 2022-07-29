Cheryl Lane joins Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem

wschronicle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Related
WXII 12
Alvarez House helps veterans get resources with Stand Down event
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A group of veterans in Winston-Salem were able to receive some resources to help them all thanks to an event hosted by the non-profit organization Alvarez House. For the past year, the non-profit organization has worked to support homeless veterans in the community. The organization hosted...
600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies. The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
forsythwoman.com
Triad Minority and Women’s Business Expo
WRITTEN BY CORPORATE PARTNER, KATHLEEN DERINGER OF TRULIANT. Over nine years ago, Reginald McCaskill, himself an entrepreneur and minority business owner, along with his wife, Aimee, saw a need in the community – and decided to address it. That need was for greater exposure and access to support for minority and women-owned businesses.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Where to find school supply drives, giveaways across Alamance County
Elon University and local organizations are collecting necessities ahead of 2022-23 academic year for Alamance County students. The Alamance-Burlington School System will begin its 2022-23 academic year Aug. 29, and local organizations are hosting campaigns and supply drives to collect necessary school supplies for students ahead of the new school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfdd.org
9th Wonder to teach the culture and history of hip-hop at Wake Forest University
Students at Wake Forest University will return to campus this month with a unique course offered by a Grammy Award-winning professor: producer, DJ, lecturer, and Winston-Salem native 9th Wonder. He’s produced songs for the likes of Drake, J. Cole, Mary J. Blige, and dozens of other artists. He sits on the Kennedy Center Hip Hop Culture Council and now will teach the history and culture of the genre.
The Blessing Box is a community blessing! Free clothes, shoes, furniture, and other home goods
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church wants to be a blessing to get food, clothes, and furniture to anyone in need. The Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro runs the Blessing Box Outreach Ministry. The giving started from the church to help the homeless, but it's grown so...
Keaton's Place: A mother's mission to help others after losing son to addiction
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Susan Hunt lost her son to drug addiction in 2019. The Randolph County mother said her son Keaton was 20 years old and had his whole life in front of him. “He was my firstborn, most wonderful child in the entire universe. Very caring, very...
wschronicle.com
Creating a living space for women, children to flourish
Rasheeda Shankle, respected for the local nonprofit she started to help women and children break economic barriers, is transforming another dream to reality: a communal living development where women and children can live and work together to achieve their own dreams and overcome poverty. Through support from STICHT Design Shop, plans for the Salem Cohousing Community were developed and will be unveiled at a reception July 29.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wschronicle.com
The Chronicle’s Business of the Month: Sisters provide passionate and holistic care to patients in Winston-Salem
Smith’s Primary Care and Wellness, PLLC is a joint venture between sisters Stephanie Smith Miles and Cherese Smith Blue. The Winston-Salem natives said compassion and holistic care is their priority. Stephanie said Smith’s Primary Care and Wellness is the only direct primary care practice in Winston-Salem. What sets them apart from the rest, said Stephanie, is “we do things a little different, because we’re membership based. I don’t bill my client’s insurance companies. You pay a monthly subscription of $65, $75 or $85 a month and that gives you direct access to me, whenever you need me.”
News Argus
1095 Hutton St Apt C
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
Grimsley High School to be fully renovated; some sports being relocated during construction period
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grimsley High School is set to be fully renovated, according to Guilford County Schools. As part of the 2020 school bond program, Kiser Middle School and Brooks Global Studies are scheduled to be rebuilt. Additionally, Grimsley High School is scheduled to be fully renovated as part of the 2022 school bond […]
'This was a fantastic experience' | Guilford County EMS holds its EMT academy graduation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A sign of hope for an industry facing staffing shortages. Guilford County held a graduation Friday for its first-ever EMT launch pad program. Prior to training, none of the seven graduates had prior emergency medical experience. "This was a fantastic experience for me to know that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mount Airy News
The South’s Woodstock?
This photo of the crowd facing the stage, taken by Dargan Frierson, shows a seas of people rivaling the largest of event crowds anywhere during the 1970s. The photo is available through public digital archives. The iconic poster designed for the Love Valley Rock Festival also doubled as the cover...
WITN
‘Tears coming down my eyes’: White coat ceremony held at ECU Brody School of Medicine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine held its annual white coat ceremony for the class of 2026 Friday. A total of 86 students were presented with their white coats to begin their medical school journey. Each and every one of them is a North...
forsythwoman.com
Clemmons Corner: Out Banqueting Table– Home Decor & Gifts
It was a normal, sunny day when the vision for OBT Home Décor came into being. Owner Annie Marion was outside watching her two young children play when the name for the store came to her mind. Though the timing of opening a store wasn’t right, she put pen to paper and started writing down her ideas. Over the course of the next couple of years, she and her husband Jessup opened two vendor locations in Winston-Salem and Clemmons. This allowed them to test the market and learn the ropes of retail before diving in with both feet. Finally, in February of this year, the timing was right, and they opened their own storefront in Clemmons.
WXII 12
National Black Theater Festival returns to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After COVID-19 put it on hold, the National Black Theater Festival is returning for it’s 17th event. The last one was in 2019. “It brings the energy to downtown Winston Salem and sometimes people aren’t necessarily going to one of the events, it’s just the buzz," said April Broadway, festival managing director.
wschronicle.com
National Black Theatre returns for another ‘marvtastic’ festival
One of the most anticipated events held in Winston-Salem is returning Aug. 1-6, after having to cancel the 2021 festival due to the pandemic. The National Black Theatre Festival will again bring some of the best national Black theatre companies to Winston-Salem for six days of performances that will rival those seen on Broadway.
alamancenews.com
Congregation prepares for exodus amid plans to repurpose historic church
The plan to set up a pediatric clinic at 606 East Davis Street would inevitably displace the Methodist church that has called this spot home from time immemorial. But the site’s proposed conversion to this new use won’t necessarily close the books on the decades-old congregation that has traditionally inhabited this location.
Guilford County Schools offers bus driver bonuses to combat shortages
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools leaders giving bus drivers bonuses to deal with vacancies. GCS officials tell FOX8 that while they have more than 60 vacancies, they are continuing to use various recruitment and retention strategies, including retention bonuses for bus drivers. GCS is also continuing its partnership with the Greensboro Transit […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cross-country project draws attention to suicides among service members and veterans
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A cross-country project, a life-altering friendship and a pickup truck are drawing attention to the suicide rate among service members and veterans. That cause is personal for Jared Ashley. It makes him think of his friend and U.S. Navy buddy, Jeffery “Ozzy” Otzwirk. “He...
Comments / 0