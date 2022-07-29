Campaign Supporting One Mill for Teachers Gives Out Over 2,300 Yard Signs in One Day

The millage rate set by the Clay County Board of County Commissioners remains unchanged, but residents in unincorporated areas will pay more. The commissioners voted on a maximum millage rate for fiscal year 2022-2023. The overall millage rate did not increase from the current rate, 8.601. However, the rate for two taxing units has changed. The rate for county services has decreased by 0.0122, but the rate for the unincorporated services (Municipal Service Taxing Units) has increased by the same amount to 0.1343.

