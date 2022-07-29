Campaign Supporting One Mill for Teachers Gives Out Over 2,300 Yard Signs in One Day

jacksonvillefreepress.com
Related
Beachside High School delays official start of school year
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The 2022-2023 school year will be delayed by three days for students at Beachside High School. This is due to issues with the construction and preparation of the high school, the superintendent confirmed on Monday. The new official start will be on Monday, August...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville councilman proposes $3M bill to help struggling families with rent, light bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Councilman Reggie Gaffney filed a bill Monday to allocate $3 million for struggling families in the Jacksonville area and to continue the fight to decrease violence across the city. The money allocated to this funding is funded by the $73 million set aside in the Mayor’s...
Employees walk out over poor conditions at Jacksonville child care center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School and summer camp are in session, but people at Happy Acres Ranch are not happy. Employees of the Jacksonville child care center have accused the facility of poor working conditions and received complaints from parents for lack of communication. Despite the accusations, the facility is...
mainstreetdailynews.com
DeSantis fills Columbia County School Board seat
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named Cherie Hill of Lake City to the School Board of Columbia County, according to a Friday afternoon announcement from the governor’s office. Hill is running unopposed in the election for the school board’s District 3 seat, so the governor’s appointment only means she will join the board ahead of schedule. She replaces Steve Nelson, a local physical therapist who resigned in January to take a job in Missouri after serving on the school board for two decades.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County commissioners leave millage rate unchanged
The millage rate set by the Clay County Board of County Commissioners remains unchanged, but residents in unincorporated areas will pay more. The commissioners voted on a maximum millage rate for fiscal year 2022-2023. The overall millage rate did not increase from the current rate, 8.601. However, the rate for two taxing units has changed. The rate for county services has decreased by 0.0122, but the rate for the unincorporated services (Municipal Service Taxing Units) has increased by the same amount to 0.1343.
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
residentnews.net
Gaffney withdraws downtown self-storage bill
Last month City Councilman Reggie Gaffney withdrew a bill to bring more self-storage facilities into the downtown overlay district to applause during the July 19 meeting of the council’s Land Use and Zoning (LUZ) Committee and the full city council followed suit seven days later. The acclaim came because...
Jacksonville Daily Record
George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation
Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
JAXBIZ splits Jacksonville Sheriff endorsement
Co-endorsements go to Democrat Burton, Republican Waters. A political committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce couldn’t pick just one of the five candidates running for Sheriff in next month’s Special Election. So instead, the JAXBIZ committee endorsed two Friday, backing Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K....
News4Jax.com
Vote for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood
Where is Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood? Vote now!. You can vote once per day from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below. We will reject write-in submissions that...
residentnews.net
Riverfront access to Riverside a reality
Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Greater First Coast Chamber Celebrates National Black Business Month
The Greater First Coast Chamber of Commerce, Innovation & Trade (First CCCIT) is celebrating National Black Business Month with a series of promotions and interviews with member legacy businesses such as Holley’s Bar B-Q, established in 1937, and one of few restaurants that continued operations during the recent pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MAD DADS Community Day Saturday in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from an previous unrelated story. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter hosts a free Community Day event Saturday at Bruce Park to highlight and remember unsolved murders in that area. The event is open to the community. Music will be happening, and free...
New Florida Blue Medicare program could help bring down opioid deaths
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue Medicare is rolling out a new program that will help to reduce overdose deaths and educate our community about that safe use of opioids. Opioid related medical emergencies are a growing and consistent problem here across the state, including Jacksonville. Jacksonville Fire Rescue was dispatched to almost 5,000 suspected opioid-related emergencies in 2021. The number was about the same for 2020.
News4Jax.com
‘Everybody’s trying to make it’: Local businesses feeling the impact of inflation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With debate over whether the economy is in a recession following a second-quarter decline in the country’s gross domestic product, News4JAX is looking into Jacksonville’s economic health status. We talked to multiple business owners all across Jacksonville as well as the chamber of commerce...
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medication
Monique Elizabeth Carter, 36, of Middleburg has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tampering with the medication of patients, specifically, injectable fentanyl.
JEA: Power restored after outage affecting customers in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 7:40 p.m.: Power has been restored. UPDATE 5:33 p.m.: The power outage is now affecting 638 customers. Crews are still assessing the cause. Crews are working to restore power to 1,463 customers in Jacksonville’s Mid-Westside neighborhood on Monday, according to JEA’s website. The...
Meet the five candidates vying to be Jacksonville's next sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five candidates are vying to be Jacksonville's next sheriff - four Democrats and a Republican. All Duval County voters will be able to select one the candidate of their choice in the Aug. 23 special election. Unless one candidate gets more than half of the vote...
Thousands lose power in Cedar Hills Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is shining light on a power problem that plagued a local neighborhood on a sweltering Sunday. Power outages hit several neighborhoods and kicked up the heat, with the JEA outage map showing more than 10,000 customers affected in the Cedar Hills area. “I...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman says she moved into rental with no AC, no fridge, no stove -- but was charged for the appliances
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood is speaking out after they said they’ve been dodged by landlords after getting charged for appliances they don’t have in their rental. Oyackiya Lawrence said her family -- for the last 18 days -- has had...
Comments / 1