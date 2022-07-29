ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metallica Played Master of Puppets Alongside Footage of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things

By Amelia Zollner
IGN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for August on Netflix, Disney, Prime and Binge!

When it comes to binge watching TV, winter is the best season for it. There's no guilt factor compared to the rest of the year. It's bloody freezing outside (or flooding). Of course the sensible play is to stay inside, de-pants, popcorn up and watch telly. Sadly, August is the last winter opportunity you've got, but I've got plenty of shows/movies to make your final Netflix and literal chill sessions memorable.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Bush
IGN

Pat Carroll, the Emmy and Grammy Award-Winning Voice Behind The Little Mermaid's Ursula, Dies at 95

Pat Carroll, the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning voice behind The Little Mermaid's Ursula and an entertainer whose career lasted over 70 years, has died at the age of 95. As reported by Variety, Carroll's death was confirmed by her representative, Derek Maki, and he shared that Carroll "died with her best friend by her side" in Cape Cod, Massachusetts while recovering from pneumonia.
TV SHOWS
IGN

Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek Legend Who Played Nyota Uhura, Dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek legend who played Nyota Uhura on Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at the age of 89. Nichols son, Kyle Johnson, shared the news on his mother's official Instagram account, saying that he regrets to inform us that "a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Master Of Puppets
IGN

The Wager: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to Reunite for a Seventh Time

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are reuniting for their seventh movie together as the director and star of The Wager — a naval survival drama set up at Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese and DiCaprio have already lined up their next collaboration to follow Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon. Hot on the heels of that production, the duo are going to team up to tackle an adaptation of David Grann's upcoming nonfiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, which is not expected to hit shelves until April next year.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Instagram
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide

Mio is one of the playable main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. On this page, you can find details about Mio's character overview, when she appears in the game's story, as well as information on her class and skills. Mio Character Overview. Mio is an off-seer just like Noah, and...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UAE and Qatar for August 2022

Looking for the best Amazon Prime shows in the UAE? There is a plethora of TV shows and movies available on Amazon's streaming service, but it can be overwhelming with the amount of content available. From comedy shows to dramas, UAE viewers have plenty to choose from when it comes to TV offerings on Amazon Prime Video.
TV SHOWS
IGN

Get an Inside Look at D&D's Spelljammer Revival

Announced earlier this year, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is an update to the classic D&D setting for Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons. We recently sat in on a briefing with Lead Designer Chris Perkins who walked us through what's included the various editions of the books as well as some of the new rules and creatures coming to this revised spacefaring fantasy realm.
ARTS
IGN

Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever

In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IGN

A YouTuber Turned a Toilet Into a Gaming PC

Look, we've all stumbled upon some wacky stuff when making our way down the YouTube rabbit hole, but few of us ever expected to come across a functional toilet that also contains a gaming PC built into its tank. And yet here we are in 2022 at the peak of humanity's technological achievements.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IGN

MultiVersus Tier List: Who are the Best characters in the Game?

MultiVersus is a title that has been garnering a great deal of attention lately. The game is open beta stage right now and players from all around the world are diving into the game left, right and centre. The unique selling proposition of MultiVersus is the multiple universes that it brings to the game. Players can expect characters from the DC Universe. Game of Thrones Universe, Scooby Doo Universe, and recently we heard that Eleven from Stranger Things Universe could be included too.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy