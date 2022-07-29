Metallica Played Master of Puppets Alongside Footage of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things

www.ign.com
James Gunn: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Might Be 'Favorite Movie' But Not 'Favorite Shooting Experience'
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn reveals the film had a “very difficult” shoot. Asked whether the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy sequel or the Holiday Special was his favorite story to shoot, the 55-year-old filmmaker opened up about his experience on set. “The Holiday...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
In Honor Of Chadwick Boseman And The Culture, Black And Latinx Fans Are Planning To Wear All White To "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"We are dressing in honor of those who have come before us — for the ancestors."
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for August on Netflix, Disney, Prime and Binge!
When it comes to binge watching TV, winter is the best season for it. There's no guilt factor compared to the rest of the year. It's bloody freezing outside (or flooding). Of course the sensible play is to stay inside, de-pants, popcorn up and watch telly. Sadly, August is the last winter opportunity you've got, but I've got plenty of shows/movies to make your final Netflix and literal chill sessions memorable.
Pat Carroll, the Emmy and Grammy Award-Winning Voice Behind The Little Mermaid's Ursula, Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning voice behind The Little Mermaid's Ursula and an entertainer whose career lasted over 70 years, has died at the age of 95. As reported by Variety, Carroll's death was confirmed by her representative, Derek Maki, and he shared that Carroll "died with her best friend by her side" in Cape Cod, Massachusetts while recovering from pneumonia.
17 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Bear," The Most Talked About (And Anxiety Inducing) Show Of The Summer
The cast calls each other "chef" on set.
Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek Legend Who Played Nyota Uhura, Dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek legend who played Nyota Uhura on Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at the age of 89. Nichols son, Kyle Johnson, shared the news on his mother's official Instagram account, saying that he regrets to inform us that "a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years."
Andor: New Trailer Shows Off a Very Different Part of the Star Wars Universe
Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor, the upcoming Disney+ series, and it shows off a grittier part of the Star Wars universe than we've seen previously.
Upcoming RPG ‘Thirsty Suitors’ Mixes Indian Culture with Scott Pilgrim-Style Action
It’s been a great time for South Asian representation in recent media, with more and more Bollywood movies like RRR getting the recognition they deserve and shows like Ms. Marvel depicting an accurate portrayal of Pakistani families living in the US. From developer Outerloop Games and publisher Annapurna Interactive...
The Wager: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to Reunite for a Seventh Time
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are reuniting for their seventh movie together as the director and star of The Wager — a naval survival drama set up at Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese and DiCaprio have already lined up their next collaboration to follow Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon. Hot on the heels of that production, the duo are going to team up to tackle an adaptation of David Grann's upcoming nonfiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, which is not expected to hit shelves until April next year.
Luke Grimes’ Wife: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 4 Years Bianca Rodrigues
The handsome Luke Grimes, 38, is most known for his role on the hit TV series Yellowstone, but he is much more than a character onscreen. He has been in a relationship for several years with Bianca Rodrigues, who often shares sweet photos of the two on her Instagram. In fact, the couple will be celebrating another anniversary come November 2022.
Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent, an upcoming strategy RPG set in the world of Class of Heroes. Check it out to learn more about the game, including creating your characters, gameplay elements, and more.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Mio is one of the playable main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. On this page, you can find details about Mio's character overview, when she appears in the game's story, as well as information on her class and skills. Mio Character Overview. Mio is an off-seer just like Noah, and...
Best Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UAE and Qatar for August 2022
Looking for the best Amazon Prime shows in the UAE? There is a plethora of TV shows and movies available on Amazon's streaming service, but it can be overwhelming with the amount of content available. From comedy shows to dramas, UAE viewers have plenty to choose from when it comes to TV offerings on Amazon Prime Video.
Get an Inside Look at D&D's Spelljammer Revival
Announced earlier this year, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is an update to the classic D&D setting for Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons. We recently sat in on a briefing with Lead Designer Chris Perkins who walked us through what's included the various editions of the books as well as some of the new rules and creatures coming to this revised spacefaring fantasy realm.
Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever
In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
A YouTuber Turned a Toilet Into a Gaming PC
Look, we've all stumbled upon some wacky stuff when making our way down the YouTube rabbit hole, but few of us ever expected to come across a functional toilet that also contains a gaming PC built into its tank. And yet here we are in 2022 at the peak of humanity's technological achievements.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga - Launch Trailer
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla's rogue-lite-inspired free game mode, The Forgotten Saga, is available now. Check out the launch trailer and get ready to plunge into the depths of Niflheim and face overwhelming odds.
MultiVersus Tier List: Who are the Best characters in the Game?
MultiVersus is a title that has been garnering a great deal of attention lately. The game is open beta stage right now and players from all around the world are diving into the game left, right and centre. The unique selling proposition of MultiVersus is the multiple universes that it brings to the game. Players can expect characters from the DC Universe. Game of Thrones Universe, Scooby Doo Universe, and recently we heard that Eleven from Stranger Things Universe could be included too.
Best Series and Documentaries to Watch on Netflix UAE and Qatar for August 2022
Looking for the next best TV show to binge-watch on Netflix UAE right now? We've collected some TV series that you can stream on Netflix on this page. This list gets updated regularly, with new shows being added to the selection and deleting older entries to ensure there's always something new to watch.
