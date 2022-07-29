Cardinals' Cory Spangenberg: Heads back to minors

www.cbssports.com
Cardinals: 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make St. Louis World Series contenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are currently three games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The divisional crown is still a possibility and of course, so is a Wild Card spot. But, the organization will need to make some noise at the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday if they really want to become a potential World Series contender.
The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is one of the brightest stars across the entire MLB. The reigning AL MVP is a generational talent who excels both at the plate and on the pitchers’ mound. There has been no player in modern baseball that has combined the elite pitching and hitting along with the other tools Ohtani has in […] The post The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 3 Cardinals pitching trade targets not named Frankie Montas
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the teams considered to be eyeing a big splash ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They’ve been linked to Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto and a potential move to shore up their rotation with standout right-hander Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics.
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
Willson Contreras reportedly drawing trade interest from NL contender
Willson Contreras has been overshadowed a bit on the trade market, but a top NL team could be trying to bring him into the fold. The San Diego Padres have had talks with the Chicago Cubs about a Contreras trade, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. The Padres are also in on Juan Soto, but it is not clear if Contreras is an alternative or if the team is trying to add both players.
Cardinals Reportedly Finalizing Trade For Veteran Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals solidified their rotation by trading with a division foe Monday night. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals have acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing 50 runs (45 earned) in 63 innings last season, Quintana has revitalized his career on a...
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Dealt to Baltimore
The Oriolesn="Baltimore Orioles" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="BAL">Orioles acquired Cano, right-hander Juan Nunez and left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas from the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Jorge Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Povich is the top prize in the deal for the Orioles, while Cano is the most...
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Traded to Miami for relievers
Groshans was traded from the Blue Jays to the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for Anthony Bass and Zach Pop, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. This was something of a make-or-break year for Groshans to maintain his prospect stock, and so far he has come up short. A 22-year-old shortstop who could also end up at third base, Groshans has hit .250/.348/.296 with one home run in 279 plate appearances at Triple-A. His plate skills are very strong, but despite standing a muscular 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Groshans has been unable to tap into impact game power thus far.
Yankees' Clayton Beeter: Headed to Bronx for Gallo
Beeter was traded from the Dodgers to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Joey Gallo, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports. Beeter has premium stuff but profiles better as a power reliever than as a starter. He has made 18 appearances this year at Double-A and has not gone more than four innings in any one outing, averaging under three innings per appearance (51.2 total innings). The 23-year-old righty has a 5.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 36.1 K% and 14.3 BB%. Even with his excellent fastball/curveball combination, he will need to cut down on the walks to be trusted with high-leverage work on a team as flush with bullpen talent as the Yankees.
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Traded to Texas
Mathias and Antoine Kelly were traded to the Rangers from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Matt Bush, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Mathias had been with the Brewers since 2020, but he could not find his way onto the big-league roster despite posting a .939 OPS at the Triple-A level, so he was dealt for bullpen help. Mathias could get more opportunities with the Rangers the rest of the way.
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Removed from scheduled start
Bumgarner is no longer listed as the scheduled starter for Wednesday against Cleveland, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The Diamondbacks now list "TBA" for Wednesday's start, but there is no injury to Bumgarner. Arizona added Triple-A Reno pitcher Tommy Henry to its taxi squad, and Gilbert speculates he could get Wednesday's start. Henry, a left-hander like Bumgarner, has had few clunkers along the way in 2022 but overall has pitched well for Reno, posting a 3.83 ERA over 20 starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list
Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
Mariners' Ty France: Out again Tuesday
France (wrist) remains on the bench Tuesday in New York. It's unclear how much longer the wrist injury will keep France out of action. Once healthy, the 27-year-old and his .857 OPS will be an everyday staple in Seattle's lineup but until then, Carlos Santana will play first base while Kyle Lewis and others fill in at designated hitter.
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Likely to be optioned
Reyes is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday's game, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Reyes was seen cleaning out his locker after Monday's win over the Diamondbacks. Perhaps he's traded prior to Tuesday's deadline and remains in the big leagues with another organization, but either way, the 27-year-old will be off the Guardians' 26-man active roster, at least for the time being. Oscar Gonzalez (intercostal) appears close to returning from the injured list for Cleveland.
Brewers' Esteury Ruiz: Joins Milwaukee in five-player deal
The Brewers acquired Ruiz, left-handers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser and right-hander Dinelson Lamet from the Padres on Monday in exchange for lefty Josh Hader, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While parting ways with their four-time All-Star closer, the Brewers will get back a significant package of established big-league talent...
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Sparse opportunity since activation
Torrens has logged just 12 plate appearances across six games since being activated from the injured list July 9. Torrens had started in three of the last four games before his placement on the IL due to a shoulder injury, but the Mariners have given Cal Raleigh the bulk of playing time behind the dish in recent weeks. Even the Mariners' current rash of injuries to other position players hasn't served to open up much opportunity at designated hitter for Torrens, who's carrying a .208/.262/.225 slash line over 42 games this season.
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
