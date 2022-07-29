WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts pulled on their helmets and pads Tuesday and quickly returned to work. For the first time since enduring one of the most bitter defeats in recent franchise history, they were focused squarely on football. No, they weren’t hitting at full speed, nobody was keeping score and there were no skirmishes to report from the first full training camp practice. But after spending nearly seven months thinking and rethinking what went wrong that disappointing day in Jacksonville and contemplating their next moves, Colts players finally got a fresh start. “It’s different,” quarterback Matt Ryan said, referring to the addition of pads. “The intensity level, just how things go on around you when there’s actual contact, it all starts today. The work we’ve done up until this point is important but it changes and you’ve got to adjust to that, got to get used to that.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 24 MINUTES AGO