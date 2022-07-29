ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

The Art League of New Britain currently selling former member's art work

New Britain Herald
 4 days ago
www.newbritainherald.com

New Britain Herald

Summer events continue all August long at New Britain Museum of American Art

NEW BRITAIN – Besides the Summer Art Adventures Summer camp, the New Britain Museum of American Art is also hosting as slew of other events throughout the month of August. The Midsummer Music Series 2022 continued Wednesday with “A Night of J.S. Bach: Six Sonatas for Violin and Harpsichord.” Next Wednesday guests can enjoy “Beethoven Sonatas.” This is a solo performance by Corbin Beisner on piano.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Italian American Festival brings food and culture

SOUTHINGTON - Families enjoyed fireworks, food and culture on lower Center Street Friday night as the festivities of the three-day Italian American Festival began. It was a warm summer night with a nice breeze, the smells of savory Italian food and the sounds of traditional Italian music filling the air on lower Center Street. Festival-goers stopped at booths from local restaurants and civic organizations and then enjoyed their meals under a shaded tent in front of the festival stage.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain, CT
New Britain Herald

Unknown Clothing officially reopens after evolving with new, remodeled space in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The wait is over. The door to Unknown Clothing has officially re-opened and the business held a private unveiling ceremony for the newly renovated space. As the clock struck 7 o’clock last Thursday night everyone’s heads whipped around at the sound of the metal gate lifting up. As the door swung open and Maciah Clark, co-owner of Unknown Clothing, stepped out, guests pulled out their phones and gathered around.
New Britain Herald

Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe

Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at Crescent Point in Niantic. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, daughter of the late Rev. Carl Fredeen and Mildred (Hultman) Fredeen, she was a longtime Kensington resident. Phyllis was a graduate...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain native owns diverse salon in city

NEW BRITAIN – MS Blaze Hair Studio, owned by New Britain native and Goodwin Tech graduate Maxine Smith, is known for being one of the most diverse salons in the city. Smith, who opened the studio in March of 2010, said she specializes in services such as braids, installing wigs, silk presses and dreadlocks. Clients can also get their nails done by a nail tech who also works in the salon.
connecticuthistory.org

Talcott Mountain: A View of Early New England

The Talcott Mountain range lies in the northeastern section of Avon and is arguably the town’s most prominent geographic feature. From an elevation of 1,000 feet, the mountain offers views that reach as far as New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock to the north and Long Island Sound to the south and encompass more than 50 cities and towns in the surrounding area.
AVON, CT
i95 ROCK

We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington

I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
TORRINGTON, CT
syncopatedtimes.com

The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2

[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut in Color: Self-Taught Tailor Brings Bespoke Fashion to Plainville

You can always tell when a person is wearing a custom suit. And in Connecticut, you can also tell when someone is wearing a Brandon Council too. The designer and creator behind these one-of-a-kind, completely bespoke suits is the owner and head tailor of The Maine Attraction Custom Tailor and Design Shop on Main Street in Plainville.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

West Haven to ‘rock’ out at Savin Rock Festival with music, food

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rockers, get ready to celebrate some classic tunes on July 29 and 30 as Parkway Diner and The British Legends of Rock Show will headline the annual Savin Rock Festival. The festival is slated to kick-off on July 29 at the Old Grove Park at 5 p.m. and run through […]
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Hosts First-Ever MOVE! Festival

The name of game was exercise and it was all in celebration of Hartford's inaugural MOVE! Festival. The Urban League of Greater Hartford, which works to empower communities of color, joined forces with the Hartford Marathon Foundation and Pratt & Whitney to put on the race. People of all ages...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Christopher J. Waszkiewicz, 36, 8 Kimball Dr. Apt. 1n, New Britain, disorderly conduct, risk of injury to child. Nancy Rivera-Rodriguez, 37, 85 Linden St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Nydia E. Rivera, 57, 225 Cooke St. Apt. 2N, Waterbury, crim vio civil protection order. Jonathan Ricardo Errazuri, 28, 151...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

