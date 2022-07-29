The Art League of New Britain currently selling former member's art work

www.newbritainherald.com
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
Summer events continue all August long at New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – Besides the Summer Art Adventures Summer camp, the New Britain Museum of American Art is also hosting as slew of other events throughout the month of August. The Midsummer Music Series 2022 continued Wednesday with “A Night of J.S. Bach: Six Sonatas for Violin and Harpsichord.” Next Wednesday guests can enjoy “Beethoven Sonatas.” This is a solo performance by Corbin Beisner on piano.
New Britain Museum of American Art holding Summer Art Adventures camp
NEW BRITAIN – Looking for something your kiddos can do this late in the summer? The New Britain Museum of American Art is holding Summer Art Adventures, a half-day summer camp that will introduce them to diverse works of art in the museum’s collection and tons of activities.
Italian American Festival brings food and culture
SOUTHINGTON - Families enjoyed fireworks, food and culture on lower Center Street Friday night as the festivities of the three-day Italian American Festival began. It was a warm summer night with a nice breeze, the smells of savory Italian food and the sounds of traditional Italian music filling the air on lower Center Street. Festival-goers stopped at booths from local restaurants and civic organizations and then enjoyed their meals under a shaded tent in front of the festival stage.
Southington's Italian American Festival draws 10,000 people this past weekend
SOUTHINGTON – The 17th Italian American Festival drew 10,000 people to lower Center Street over this past weekend according to event organizers, who said crowds were wowed by fireworks and the Italian Mass and procession. The fireworks were held on Friday night, the first day of the festival, shooting...
Woman follows mother's footsteps opening new clothing store in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – European Closet owner Monika Kowal wasn’t deterred by opening a new store during a pandemic and has been successful ever since. Kowal opened European Closet in New Britain on January 30 after deciding in November to go forward with the business. “The opening was very...
Unknown Clothing officially reopens after evolving with new, remodeled space in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The wait is over. The door to Unknown Clothing has officially re-opened and the business held a private unveiling ceremony for the newly renovated space. As the clock struck 7 o’clock last Thursday night everyone’s heads whipped around at the sound of the metal gate lifting up. As the door swung open and Maciah Clark, co-owner of Unknown Clothing, stepped out, guests pulled out their phones and gathered around.
Craft and Vendor Fair, including cornhole tournament, happening in Berlin
BERLIN - The Italian Independent Political Club is holding its second annual Craft and Vendor Fair on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will be held at 16 Harding Street. Tracy Contino, the event coordinator for the fair, said people could shop local crafters and vendors.
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at Crescent Point in Niantic. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, daughter of the late Rev. Carl Fredeen and Mildred (Hultman) Fredeen, she was a longtime Kensington resident. Phyllis was a graduate...
New Britain native owns diverse salon in city
NEW BRITAIN – MS Blaze Hair Studio, owned by New Britain native and Goodwin Tech graduate Maxine Smith, is known for being one of the most diverse salons in the city. Smith, who opened the studio in March of 2010, said she specializes in services such as braids, installing wigs, silk presses and dreadlocks. Clients can also get their nails done by a nail tech who also works in the salon.
connecticuthistory.org
Talcott Mountain: A View of Early New England
The Talcott Mountain range lies in the northeastern section of Avon and is arguably the town’s most prominent geographic feature. From an elevation of 1,000 feet, the mountain offers views that reach as far as New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock to the north and Long Island Sound to the south and encompass more than 50 cities and towns in the surrounding area.
We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington
I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
WTNH.com
Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
syncopatedtimes.com
The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2
[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut in Color: Self-Taught Tailor Brings Bespoke Fashion to Plainville
You can always tell when a person is wearing a custom suit. And in Connecticut, you can also tell when someone is wearing a Brandon Council too. The designer and creator behind these one-of-a-kind, completely bespoke suits is the owner and head tailor of The Maine Attraction Custom Tailor and Design Shop on Main Street in Plainville.
West Haven to ‘rock’ out at Savin Rock Festival with music, food
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rockers, get ready to celebrate some classic tunes on July 29 and 30 as Parkway Diner and The British Legends of Rock Show will headline the annual Savin Rock Festival. The festival is slated to kick-off on July 29 at the Old Grove Park at 5 p.m. and run through […]
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Hosts First-Ever MOVE! Festival
The name of game was exercise and it was all in celebration of Hartford's inaugural MOVE! Festival. The Urban League of Greater Hartford, which works to empower communities of color, joined forces with the Hartford Marathon Foundation and Pratt & Whitney to put on the race. People of all ages...
ADL: Connecticut sees rise in hate group incidents in recent months
The ADL says 20 towns across the state were hit with hate-filled flyers. Back on July 5, residents in the Town of Berlin woke up to flyers in the street and on their front lawns.
Hartford Land Bank helping transform neighborhoods a home at a time
HARTFORD, Conn. — Harford is on a quest to transform and revamp neighborhoods. It's all a part of the seven initial parcels transferred from the City of Hartford to the Hartford Land Bank in January 2021. On Friday, July 29, there was a ribbon cutting for the second newly...
New Britain police blotter
Christopher J. Waszkiewicz, 36, 8 Kimball Dr. Apt. 1n, New Britain, disorderly conduct, risk of injury to child. Nancy Rivera-Rodriguez, 37, 85 Linden St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Nydia E. Rivera, 57, 225 Cooke St. Apt. 2N, Waterbury, crim vio civil protection order. Jonathan Ricardo Errazuri, 28, 151...
