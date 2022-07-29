Colts' DeForest Buckner: Limited by back injury

www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Related
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Impresses in first week of camp
White has stood out over the first week of training camp with his size and sure hands, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The rookie third-round pick is competing with Ke'Shawn Vaughn for the No. 2 running back job this summer, and thus far, it appears White may have the upper hand. The Arizona State alum's early success as a receiver isn't a surprise by any stretch when considering he contributed a 43-456-1 line through the air across 11 games during his final season with the Sun Devils. Given Tom Brady's extensive track record of successfully utilizing pass-catching running backs, that trait could serve White especially well in the job battle.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Returns to practice
Edwards (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday wearing a yellow jersey, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The jersey presumably signifies that he can't be hit or is otherwise limited in some capacity. Edwards hurt his shoulder Saturday and missed practice Monday, but it seems he's avoided a serious injury and continue making his case for a starting job.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
Patriots QB Mac Jones, under Matt Patricia’s new offense, feels ‘shot in the heart’ amid struggles
While it’s still early in training camp, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense are struggling. After their first two practices with pads, which didn’t go well for him and his unit, Jones is upset with their progress. "We have a lot of room to grow here,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
CBS Sports
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Strong start to camp
Bryant is off to a strong start in training camp and looks ready to handle a greater load in 2022, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. "He's been a very good player for us since he got here," Cleveland tight ends coach T.C. McCartney said. "He does a lot of things that do not show up on the stat sheet necessarily, but we expect him to take the next step, as well."
CBS Sports
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
CBS Sports
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: MRI shows little knee damage
An MRI undergone Saturday revealed no structural damage in Williams' injured knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Williams suffered a minor non-contact injury during the Broncos' practice Saturday and he ultimately figures to miss only a few days, according to Klis. This is a good sign for the recently signed cornerback, who is expected to step into a starting role at slot cornerback after joining Denver on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Bills' Zack Moss: Making noise at camp
Teammate Devin Singletary recently said Moss has been "looking good" in training camp and is "getting back to himself" after a disappointing 2021, Dom Tibbetts of WKBW reports. Singletary implies that Moss had a tough time coming back from ankle surgery after his 2020 rookie season, helping to explain the...
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Shows vision Saturday
Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Najee Harris: Exits with possible foot injury
Harris left Monday's practice with an apparent left foot/ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. Harris spent some time with trainers and took off his left shoe. Assuming he misses the rest of practice, Benny Snell is next up for first-team RB reps, with other options including Anthony McFarland and Jeremy McNichols.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Josh Gordon: Returns to field
Gordon (undisclosed) was practicing with the team Sunday, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Gordon left a June 15 minicamp practice early, but an update on his status was previously unavailable. The 31-year-old receiver is looking to carve out a bigger role for himself this season with the departure of Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, but the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore will likely leave Gordon in the same position on the wide receiver depth chart as last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: QB competition close early
Neither Mayfield nor Sam Darnold has pulled away from the other over the first few days of training camp, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Mayfield has had the higher highs, per Gantt, but Darnold thus far has been more consistent. While Mayfield faces a steeper learning curve after having been acquired via trade in July, his Thursday session was the sharpest from either quarterback to date. This competition may take a while to resolve, but Mayfield is the consensus favorite to eventually beat out Darnold as Carolina's Week 1 starter under center.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Signed by Giants
Calitro signed with the Giants on Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Calitro played five games with Cincinnati last season, though he was mostly used on special teams. The linebacker did log 20 defensive snaps and collected six tackles (four solo). New York waived Justin Hilliard (ankle) in a corresponding move.
Comments / 0