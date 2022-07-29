ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police: California man left puppy with mouth taped shut in car outside Las Vegas casino

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10coxE_0gxnX8JN00

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KNX) – A California man was arrested in Las Vegas on July 20 after police said he left a puppy with its mouth-taped shut in his car for two hours outside a casino.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to a hotel and casino at 3600 S. Las Vegas Boulevard around 3 p.m. after security reported a puppy inside a locked car with its mouth taped shut. The car was parked on the top floor of the garage.

“Security got the dog out of the car through the vehicle's sunroof,” police said. “Through our investigation, we discovered the dog had been in the car for nearly 2 hours without air conditioning, food, or water while the vehicle's owner went inside to gamble.”

Body cam footage shared on the department’s Twitter showed an officer arresting 50-year-old Raul Carbajal of Corona Del Ma for “for willful, malicious torture of an animal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdGKw_0gxnX8JN00
Photo credit LVMPD/Twitter

