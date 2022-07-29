Police: California man left puppy with mouth taped shut in car outside Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KNX) – A California man was arrested in Las Vegas on July 20 after police said he left a puppy with its mouth-taped shut in his car for two hours outside a casino.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to a hotel and casino at 3600 S. Las Vegas Boulevard around 3 p.m. after security reported a puppy inside a locked car with its mouth taped shut. The car was parked on the top floor of the garage.

“Security got the dog out of the car through the vehicle's sunroof,” police said. “Through our investigation, we discovered the dog had been in the car for nearly 2 hours without air conditioning, food, or water while the vehicle's owner went inside to gamble.”

Body cam footage shared on the department’s Twitter showed an officer arresting 50-year-old Raul Carbajal of Corona Del Ma for “for willful, malicious torture of an animal.”

Photo credit LVMPD/Twitter

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok