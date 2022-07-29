Padilla announces funding for SoCal infrastructure, housing projects

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, announced today that he secured over $32 million in federal funding for 12 infrastructure and housing projects across California in several Senate appropriations bills, including some projects in the Southland.

The bills were released by the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday and will now be reconciled with their House counterparts before final passage.

“I am proud to support funding to tackle the affordable housing crisis and to improve our state's transportation infrastructure,” Padilla said. “Building modern transportation infrastructure and expanding transit connections will grow our economy and improve the quality of life for millions of commuters. This funding will also support projects that connect people with innovative and supportive services to combat homelessness.''

Projects included in the Senate Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development appropriations bill include:

-- $5 million for the North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Project. This project will help provide a key regional connection between the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys by linking key job and activity centers and providing an east-west transit service to better connect the communities of North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock and Pasadena.

-- $3 million for the North Corridor Merced Avenue Greenway Project in the city of El Monte This project will expand the Merced Avenue Greenway to combat rising temperatures, increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety, and improve local water quality. It will also help better connect residents to job opportunities and recreational spaces.

-- $2 million for the Vermont Transit Corridor Project in Los Angeles This project will improve north-south transit service along the Vermont Avenue corridor through enhanced connectivity to local and regional transit services, increased capacity, and improved on-time performance. This project would also enhance connections to the Metro B, C, D, and E Lines between Hollywood Boulevard and 120th Street.

-- $1 million for the YWCA Harbor Area & South Bay's Julia Morgan Center for Women and Children Escaping Domestic and Sexual Violence This funding will support restoration and renovation of the historic Julia Morgan-designed YWCA in San Pedro, and the construction of a new two-story building for transitional housing for women and children escaping domestic and sexual violence, with program space for supportive legal, job development, human trafficking, and health care services, as well as expanded pre-school and child care services.

-- $1 million for the Returning Citizens Housing Stability Pilot Project in Los Angeles. This funding will support the Returning Citizens Housing Stability Pilot Project by the LA Economic and Workforce Development Department, which aims to reduce recidivism by linking formerly incarcerated individuals with stable housing and supportive services.

-- $500,000 for the city of Los Angeles Eviction Filing System for Community Outreach and Support. This funding will support a citywide Eviction Filing System to track vital data on evictions, so that the Los Angeles Housing Department can implement and adjust policies, identify the most vulnerable tenants, and better allocate resources to hard-to-reach people facing evictions in order to prevent homelessness.

