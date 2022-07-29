ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Padilla announces funding for SoCal infrastructure, housing projects

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfZDv_0gxnX7Qe00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, announced today that he secured over $32 million in federal funding for 12 infrastructure and housing projects across California in several Senate appropriations bills, including some projects in the Southland.

The bills were released by the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday and will now be reconciled with their House counterparts before final passage.

Photo credit @KNXNews

“I am proud to support funding to tackle the affordable housing crisis and to improve our state's transportation infrastructure,” Padilla said. “Building modern transportation infrastructure and expanding transit connections will grow our economy and improve the quality of life for millions of commuters. This funding will also support projects that connect people with innovative and supportive services to combat homelessness.''

Projects included in the Senate Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development appropriations bill include:

-- $5 million for the North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Project. This project will help provide a key regional connection between the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys by linking key job and activity centers and providing an east-west transit service to better connect the communities of North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock and Pasadena.

-- $3 million for the North Corridor Merced Avenue Greenway Project in the city of El Monte  This project will expand the Merced Avenue Greenway to combat rising temperatures, increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety, and improve local water quality. It will also help better connect residents to job opportunities and recreational spaces.

-- $2 million for the Vermont Transit Corridor Project in Los Angeles This project will improve north-south transit service along the Vermont Avenue corridor through enhanced connectivity to local and regional transit services, increased capacity, and improved on-time performance. This project would also enhance connections to the Metro B, C, D, and E Lines between Hollywood Boulevard and 120th Street.

-- $1 million for the YWCA Harbor Area & South Bay's Julia Morgan Center for Women and Children Escaping Domestic and Sexual Violence  This funding will support restoration and renovation of the historic Julia Morgan-designed YWCA in San Pedro, and the construction of a new two-story building for transitional housing for women and children escaping domestic and sexual violence, with program space for supportive legal, job development, human trafficking, and health care services, as well as expanded pre-school and child care services.

-- $1 million for the Returning Citizens Housing Stability Pilot Project in Los Angeles. This funding will support the Returning Citizens Housing Stability Pilot Project by the LA Economic and Workforce Development Department, which aims to reduce recidivism by linking formerly incarcerated individuals with stable housing and supportive services.

-- $500,000 for the city of Los Angeles Eviction Filing System for Community Outreach and Support. This funding will support a citywide Eviction Filing System to track vital data on evictions, so that the Los Angeles Housing Department can implement and adjust policies, identify the most vulnerable tenants, and better allocate resources to hard-to-reach people facing evictions in order to prevent homelessness.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vishnu

Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?

Windmills, bakeries, and gnomes are all things that come to my mind when I think of Solvang, a town that’s been coined as the Danish capital of America. Solvang literally translates to sunny fields in Danish and rain or shine, this charming Danish village does resemble a bit of Denmark, which happens to be the name of one of the restaurants here. When I was in my late teens, I had the opportunity of visiting Denmark. I fell in love with the country and the Scandinavian way of life, while Solvang is fuelled by tourism and a bit exaggerated and in some ways culturally inaccurate of present-day Denmark. It still brings a hidden charm and a unique notion of feeling like you’ve stepped into an entirely different world. During the Christmas holiday, I came with my family and decided to take a few trips to the center of Solvang. I had a lot of fun immersing myself in the town and revisiting places that I have been fond of since my early childhood.
SOLVANG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Pasadena, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Burbank, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Elite Daily

These Are The 10 Most Walkable Cities In California, Ranked

Heading to sunny California for a much-needed getaway? California is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes and cultural epicenters in the United States. While Los Angeles might be the crown jewel of the Golden State, there are several other cities within the state that may be more convenient if you’re planning on visiting — especially if you want to maximize your time exploring. Ditch the round-the-clock traffic of LA this time and opt for one of the many Californian cities you can explore by foot. Consult this ultimate list of the most walkable cities in California, ranked by their walk score.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Housing Projects#Supportive Housing#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Socal#Senate#Southland#House#The Senate Transportation#Urban Development#Glendale#Eagle Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Homeless
Washington Examiner

California school district paid $20K for 'Woke Kindergarten' consultant

EXCLUSIVE — A California school district paid an education consultancy organization called "Woke Kindergarten" $20,000 for a monthlong teacher training program on "anti-racist" and anti-bias curriculum in elementary school. Hayward Unified School District contracted Woke Kindergarten at its district board meeting this week in order to continue training staff...
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy