Chicago, IL

Man shot and wounded by thief trying to steal from his car on North Side

By Bob Conway
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man was shot and wounded by someone he caught taking property from his car in the North Center neighborhood Thursday.

The 57-year-old victim was in a house in the 2000 block of West Oakdale Avenue, when he heard loud noises coming from the street, according to investigators.

The man went outside and found someone stealing property from his car. The thief took out a gun and shot the victim, who then took out his own gun and fired shots at the thief, police said.

The thief got into a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, police said.  The victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

