Maxwel Cornet FIFA 22 Challenges: How to Complete the FUTTIES Favorite Objective

How to Complete the Duván Zapata FUTTIES SBC in FIFA 22
A guide on how to complete the Duván Zapata FUTTIES SBC in FIFA 22. The Duván Zapata SBC recently went live as part of the FIFA 22 FUTTIES event. The striker received a 95 overall card that's highlighted with an exceptional 96 physicality and a 95 speed and shot rating. The new card also boasts five star skills and five star weak foot.
FIFA 22 FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 Release Date
FIFA 22 FUTTIES began on July 15, and so far has had two batches of players re-release into packs. Team 2 of FUTTIES arrived on Friday, July 22, and is expected to leave packs soon. It's expected that a "Best of" Batch 3 will be released to continue FUTTIES. We've...
When Does FIFA 22 FUTTIES Team 2 Leave Packs?
FIFA 22 FUTTIES began on July 15, and so far has had two batches of players re-release into packs. Team 2 of FUTTIES arrived on Friday, July 22, replacing batch 1. With many FUT players expecting FUTTIES Team 3 to release soon, we've speculated when FUTTIES Team 2 will likely leave packs.
FIFA 23 Career Mode New Features Explained
EA Sports have revealed the newest trailer for FIFA 23, detailing the Player and Manager career modes. Career mode is a popular feature in FIFA titles, allowing you to take control of a player or entire club as manager, and over the last few years, it hasn't received too many changes.
How to Get Prestige Star Guardian Syndra in League of Legends
The Star Guardian Syndra Prestige Edition was announced on July 12 as a skin that would be coming to League of Legends. The prestige skin features Syndra with new dark purple and blue ice with her orbs hovering around her. The Syndra Prestige skin was released during the League of...
League of Legends Owned Skin Display Issue: How to Fix
League of Legends players have reported an encounter where there is a problem setting their skins. If you have been getting an error message when trying to display a skin you own, here are a couple of tips for you to try and fix the issue. Riot Games is aware...
FIFA 23 FUT Champions: Format, Rewards, Predictions
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is set to be revealed this month and should feature plenty of changes to the way we play the game mode. One of the biggest features in competitive FUT is the FUT Champions mode, where players go into Weekend League with their best teams and play dozens of matches in a set time period to unlock exclusive rewards.
League of Legends Mythic Shop Schedule 2022
Riot Games introduced to League of Legends the Mythic Essence currency which is how players can buy prestige and mythic skins, along with other accessories. The pricing of skins is determined based on how many times they were unvaulted. If you are planning to purchase from the mythic shop, here is the shop schedule for 2022.
Rocket League 2022 World Championship: Dates, Format, How to Watch, Prize Pool
The time has come for the best Rocket League teams in the world to face off. The 2022 Rocket League World Championship is finally here for the first time in three years.
FIFA 23 Career Mode: Full List of Authentic Managers
The FIFA 23 Career Mode Trailer went live on Aug. 1, showcasing new features coming to the game mode. For those who are fans of rebuilding and managing entire clubs, EA have introduced a new feature to Manager Career mode, Authentic Managers. For the first time, you can use authentic...
Apex Legends Player Earns Quite Possibly the Easiest Kill
It's no question that Apex Legends is a game of skill. Some players have a lot of skill and others, not so much. The winner of a gunfight can be determined primarily by skill, but can also be affected by timing and positioning. Sometimes though, the fight is out of our control and comes down to one thing, luck.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why 'Must Pick' Meta Options Will Always be Nerfed
Especially in a game like Apex Legends, where balancing changes are so highly requested and criticized by the community, one of the more interesting gameplay developments to watch around the time of its seasonal launches is what Respawn Entertainment does in response. With the launch of Season 14: Hunted right...
League of Legends Monster Tamer Skins Release Date
Monster Tamer, a skin line that Riot Games released as a sneak peak of three skin lines they were planning on making, is finally being released!. The Monster Tamer skins bring back the vibes of the 90s and early 2000s with the anime aesthetic. Three champions will be receiving the end of Monster Tamer skins. Lulu, Veigar, and Kog'Maw are the three champions that Riot has chosen to show off the Monster Tamer skins.
Skullpiercer Hop-Up Returns in Apex Season 14
The Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up has made a return to Apex Legends in Season 14, along with the Double Tap.
Best Marco 5 Weapon Loadout Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
This best Marco 5 weapon loadout guide for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of, if not the best SMG in the game. As discussed briefly in our Warzone Season 4 Reloaded...
Moira Set to Receive Another Rework in Overwatch 2 Amid Fan Criticism
Overwatch 2 players have complained that the reworked Moira is overpowered, and it seems Blizzard will heed their calls for change. The developer has explained in depth what they were doing to rework the character after the first beta, but there remains work to be done on the hero. Blizzard's...
Mercy is Getting Another Rework for Overwatch 2
Mercy will be getting reworked again in Overwatch 2. Mercy has seen plenty of development in the two betas released for the upcoming sequel. She's become a counter to Pharah, and gained a new ability as a result of a bug players found,. Her new rework was announced in a...
Apex Legends Players Holding Out Hope for Older Hop-Ups
Apex Legends players have been reminiscing on social media about the game’s previous hop-ups. It’s not uncommon for live service games to rotate, remove, and add pieces into the meta. This can include characters, weapons, upgrades, and even ammunition as time goes on. With these changes, of course, come people who cannot bear to let their favorite item go into the vault for good.
Apex Legends Players Argue Over Which Weapon Needs a Buff in Season 14
Redditor TightestKnees posted a rather positive post over the weekend stating, "Hot Take: Nearly all the guns in the game are super usable and well-balanced." Now, while that statement as a whole doesn't feel true, they do make some interesting points. "Pretty much every single gun is serviceable and can get you the win if you stick with it. Some notable exceptions are in my opinion the P2020, Lstar and Eva8 however."
Acend Valorant Signs L1NK Ahead of VCT EMEA LCQ
Travis "L1NK" Mendoza has joined the Acend Valorant roster ahead of the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.
