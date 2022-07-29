Jim Curtin labels Hector Herrera as 'Concacaf's best player'

www.90min.com
Phil Neville says Inter Miami 'defended like little boys' against FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami managed a chaotic 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Chris McVey and Gonzalo Higuain equalized the efforts of Brenner and Brandon Vazquez. But head coach Phil Neville was not impressed with the score, lamenting his team’s poor defensive performance...
Orlando City signs Wilder Cartagena on loan from Al-Ittihad Kalba SC
Orlando City SC have signed Peruvian international midfielder Wilder Cartagena on loan from United Arab Emirates top division team Al-Ittihad Kalba SC. He joins through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with an option to extend through 2023. “Wilder is a player that brings valuable...
Liga MX announces 10-player roster headed into the All Star Skills Challenge vs MLS
Liga MX has announced the 10-player roster that will compete against Major League Soccer in the All-Star Skills Challenge on August 9, with goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo and forward Alexis Vega headlining.
Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith targets MLS playoffs
Nashville SC held the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw on Saturday at GEODIS Park as Teal Bunbury equalized Javain Brown’s efforts. The tie leaves Nashville in sixth place on the Western Conference table with 32 points in 23 games and a record of 8W-7L-8D. With only 11 games left to be played, head coach Gary Smith has just one goal: the MLS playoffs.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
Wayne Rooney says D.C. United's season 'has to start now' after Orlando win
Is it conspiratorial to wonder if Wayne Rooney delayed his visa to make his debut as D.C. United head coach fall against Orlando City?. As a player, Rooney won all three of his matches against the Lions after arriving in MLS in June 2018, scoring twice and providing three assists - including that memorable cross from the halfway line after racing back to win possession.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Felipe Mora ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season
Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora is set to miss the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer season after undergoing cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee this week. The rehabilitation process for Mora is expected to be roughly nine months, keeping him on the sidelines through May 2023. Mora...
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2028 before heading back to Major League Soccer. Slonina is one of MLS' most exciting talents, keeping ten clean sheets so far this season from 23 starts, and has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
Jordan Henderson & Andy Robertson hail Darwin Nunez's Liverpool debut
Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson were both impressed by Darwin Nunez's debut from the bench in Saturday's 3-1 Community Shield win against Manchester City.
A combined XI of American players to leave MLS for Europe since 2019
We've taken a look at the best talent to leave Major League Soccer for Europe over the last few years to create a combined XI.
MLS Week 23 best players - ranked
Who delivered the goods in Week 23 of the 2022 MLS season? Read on to find out...
Sadio Mane scores on debut and targets more Bayern Munich silverware
Sadio Mane scores on his Bayern Munich debut and says he wants to win more silverware in Munich.
Man City open talks with Anderlecht over Sergio Gomez
Manchester City close on Spanish defender Sergio Gomez.
Mexico's Diego Lainez completes a loan to Sporting Club Braga
Mexican national team player Diego Lainez is joining Portuguese side Sporting Club Braga on loan from Real Betis.
Santiago Gimenez joins Feyenoord from Cruz Azul
Santiago Gimenez has completed the transfer from Liga MX’s Cruz Azul to Feyenoord, signing a four-year contract with the Dutch club.
Niamh Fahey signs new Liverpool contract
Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract ahead of the 2022/23 WSL season.
Chelsea open Marc Cucurella talks after Man City negotiations stall
Chelsea have opened talks with Brighton over Marc Cucurella, 90min can confirm.
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: 'We will only win if Euro 2022 is sustainable'
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has urged football to capitalise on the momentum of Euro 2022 and not let the women's game fall by the wayside post-tournament.
