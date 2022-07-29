Cleveland Browns training camp day 3: Anthony Schwartz day-to-day with knee strain

BEREA – Browns receiver Anthony Schwartz will be day-to-day with a left knee strain , coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday.

"We’ll see how that goes over the next couple days," Stefanski said. "But think he’ll be OK, certainly long term."

Schwartz , a second-year pro out of Auburn, was injured during Thursday afternoon's practice. He was running routes on air when he came up grabbing his leg.

After working with a trainer for a moment, Schwartz walked off the field and into the facility. He was on the field Friday morning for a walk-through, wearing a wrap on his knee.

Schwartz was not on the field when the Browns went through an 80-minute practice in the afternoon.

Stefanski didn't want to describe it as dodging a bullet with regards to Schwartz's injury. However, he also wouldn't minimize the news.

"They didn’t say that, but it happened right in front of me," Stefanski said. "So you’re always nervous when it’s no contact. Didn’t use those terms, but certainly hopeful long term. He’ll be ready for the season. Oh, yes. Day to day."

Stefanski said it was too early to believe the injury issues with David Bell and Schwartz meant the Browns needed to go out and bring in another receiver for camp. Bell, a third-round pick out of Purdue in April, was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list last Friday when the rookies and quarterbacks reported for camp.

Bell and Schwartz were two of the primary challengers to be the Browns' No. 2 receiver behind Amari Cooper . It was basically a three-man race that also included third-year pro Donovan Peoples-Jones.

"Broken record when you’re talking about Donovan," Stefanski said. "He makes plays when the ball comes his way. He’s very dependable. I thought you could see him taking strides from his rookie year to his second year. I still think you see those strides. I think he works very hard on the physical aspect of this. He’s diligent about his body. As we all know, he’s very intelligent.

"Then it becomes a rapport between he and the quarterbacks, and I think they’re doing a nice job in that regard as well."

The injuries do open the door for some of the even younger receivers to earn a spot. The only receivers on the roster beyond Cooper with more than three years of experience are Jakeem Grant Sr. (seven years) and Javon Wims (four), although Wims has started camp on the non-football illness list.

Stefanski did point to individuals such as Demetric Felton Jr. or even Kareem Hunt as possibilities. Felton has bounced between the running back and receiver room since being drafted out of UCLA last year.

Schwartz's NFL career has been hampered by injuries since he was taken in the third round of the 2021 draft. His rookie training camp was limited due to a hamstring injury, before he missed three regular-season games due to a concussion.

Schwartz caught 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in his first season.

Browns bring back Jovante Moffatt for secondary

Following Friday's practice, the Browns claimed defensive back Jovante Moffatt off waivers. A third-year pro, Moffatt had been with the New York Jets this summer, but all of his regular-season experience has been in Cleveland .

Moffatt played in nine regular-season games for the Browns as a rookie in 2020. He played in five more games a year ago.

An undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State, Moffatt has 10 combined tackles in his NFL career.

Injuries not putting a damper on Chris Hubbard

Chris Hubbard was a key part of the Browns' offensive line room when he arrived in 2018. He started all 16 games that season, then started 13 of the 14 games in which he played in 2019.

In the past two seasons, though, Hubbard has only played in 12 combined games, starting five. That includes just one game a year ago after undergoing surgery on his tricep .

Hubbard has bounced back, though. He has worked routinely throughout both the offseason and the first week of training camp with the first offensive line at right tackle while Jack Conklin recovers from his own injury.

“I do not know about the luck part, but I will tell you, he has a great attitude, an unbelievable attitude," Stefanski said of Hubbard. "He is somebody who when he is in the building, he lifts everybody up. I know he has had some injuries that are disappointing to him and to us, but it is not keeping him down. He is coming back, and he is ready to roll.”

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah vs. Madden NFL 23

Browns second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went through a laundry list of ways he's been trying to get better from his rookie season. Along the way, he may have also found a bit of motivation from an unlikely place.

The Madden NFL 23 video game.

"I heard Madden had a 53 on spin move so that’s something I’m trying to work on," Owusu-Koramoah said with a laugh.

The uber-popular video game posted its ratings for various players in the previous week or so. The ratings generated loads of social-media interaction, and plenty of reaction from some players as well.

While Owusu-Koramoah was aware of what his spin move was rated, he said he wasn't exactly a video-game connoisseur. Although he did admit he could be talked back into playing.

"No, I kind of joke about it," he said. "I haven't played a video game probably since 12th grade. But somebody told me to get a system to do the Madden thing and things like that. I'll probably get back into it, hopefully, maybe not, we'll see."

Kevin Stefanski believes a big role exists for D'Ernest Johnson

D'Ernest Johnson has proven his value in the past two seasons. Every time he's been asked to step in at carry the load at running back, he's answered the bell.

The problem for Johnson is who's in front of him: Nick Chubb and Hunt. Their presence has created a certain difficulty for Johnson to get on the field.

That's something Stefanski doesn't believe is quite the accurate assessment of the situation.

"I think everybody knows he is a great teammate No. 1, and then when he gets in there he produces," Stefanski said. "He is definitely somebody who we want to touch the rock as good things happen when he does, but at the end of the day we have a bunch of good options in that room and on the offense just in general. D’Ernest, as you can imagine, he will do whatever we ask him to do."

Injury not altering competition between Jacob Phillips, Anthony Walker Jr.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. continued to watch practice as he recovers from a groin injury that placed him on the non-football injury list to open camp. The veteran and third-year pro Jacob Phillips came into training camp in a competition for the starting middle linebacker job.

Walker's absence has provided more snaps for Phillips to get running with the first-unit defense. It hasn't, however, swung the momentum entirely toward Phillips, a 2020 third-round pick out of LSU who has had his own injury history over the years.

"No, there’s still competition," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "Jacob was fighting that injury bug for the last couple years. He’s healthy right now, he’s playing with a lot of confidence, he’s a good leader. But when Anthony gets back, they’ll still be in competition for that mike position."

Phillips and Sione Takitaki have been the two inside linebackers working with the first defensive unit early on in camp.

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns training camp day 3: Anthony Schwartz day-to-day with knee strain