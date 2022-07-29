ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

We're not in a recession yet, economist says

 4 days ago

We're not in a recession yet — it's just all the sales.

Yesterday, KMOX reported that the U.S. economy shrank for the second straight quarter. In the past, that's usually been accompanied by the feds declaring a recession. Not this time.

Stifel Director of Investment Eric Robert told KMOX that other factors are at play. He said the biggest reason for the second quarter’s contraction was a pullback of  business inventories, which had been built up during the pandemic. Business inventory reductions alone, he said, shaved 2% off the gross domestic product.

“Consumer spending, on the other hand, continues to grow at a 1% annual pace” Robert said. “That is slightly lower than the first quarter, but combined with a tight labor market, it’s hard to suggest that that means we’re currently in a recession.”

Robert told KMOX it's going to be several months before there's a clear trend toward recession or not.

Brown 1
4d ago

You’re just guessing you don’t know. Look how expensive everything has got there’s nothing going on positive in the economy under Biden how could we not be in a recession

