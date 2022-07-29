ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Area heat wave to last through weekend before substantial cooling Sunday evening

By Adam Duvernay, Register-Guard
Heatwave conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, though next week is looking much, much cooler.

The weeklong heatwave is expected to burn through Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the Eugene area around 100 degrees, according to Lisa Kriederman, meteorologist at National Weather Service in Portland. Sunday will likely be the last of the recent sweltering days, though it's not clear yet exactly at what time temperatures will tumble.

Lane County is expected to be under a heat advisory until at least through Saturday.

"While we thought there was going to be a relatively substantial cooldown on Sunday, it does seem like we may see some temperatures a little bit higher. Definitely not as high as what we'll see Saturday, but they'll still be quite warm," Kriederman said. "We're still looking for those above-normal temperatures to last through Sunday before the real relief comes in Sunday evening."

Investigation:As heat returns, state has done little to determine why nearly 100 people died in 2021

An offshore system moving in will push cool weather and moisture in the area, Kriederman said. There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening over the Cascades east of Eugene, which will help lower temperatures.

"Some of that cooler air that can flow out of a thunderstorm could help cool that down Sunday night, and then that cooling will continue as that system moves closer to bring an overall cooling effect," Kriederman said. "It's a larger upper trough offshore, and that'll be enough to really break down that (high pressure) ridge."

High temperatures for next week are expected to be around 80 degrees, Kriederman said. Normal high temperatures for this time of the year are around the mid-80s, Kriederman said.

Four people in Oregon are suspected to have died due to this week's heat wave.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said hyperthermia was suspected in the deaths this week of at least three people in Multnomah County. A fourth death in eastern Oregon's Umatilla County may also have been caused by heat, the agency said Thursday in an email.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Contact reporter Adam Duvernay at aduvernay@registerguard.com. Follow on Twitter @DuvernayOR.

