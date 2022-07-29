ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Friday

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Friday. The 12-time NBA All-Star just played his second season with the Nets, and they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet.

Durant was tweeting out the promo to the new movie: "NYC Point Gods".

Durant: "NYC Point Gods is streaming now!! @shobasketball https://s.sho.com/nypg "

Earlier in the week, SNY's Ian Begley tweeted out a photo of Durant at the premier of the movie.

Begley: "Kevin Durant & God Shammgod at the premier of ‘NYC Point Gods’ - a documentary about the history & cultural impact of lead guards from New York City in the 1980s & 1990s. The film, from Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom company, debuts later this week on Showtime:"

This offseason, he has been in a lot of rumors, because on June 30 ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

This offseason, he has been in a lot of rumors, because on June 30 ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: " Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but he missed the first season due to injury.

In the two seasons that he has played for the Nets they have only won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics).

Prior to joining the Nets, he had been to the NBA Finals three times in a row with the Golden State Warriors.

In 2017 and 2018 they won the NBA Championship and he was the Finals MVP both times.

Comments / 1

OG 4 REAL
2d ago

Can we stop hearing anymore about this trade request? When it's obvious that with the ridiculous amount the Nets are trying to get for him, they aren't trying to get rid of him.Theyve got him signed for 4 more years!!

Reply
2
 

