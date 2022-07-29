Schools will Maintain Relaxed COVID Policies for New School Year

www.hottytoddy.com
466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
Mississippi foster care's slow progress
Mississippi’s foster care agency is failing to prevent abuse and neglect of children in state custody despite its commitments to do so as part of a long-running federal lawsuit. A Mississippi toddler named Olivia Y. weighed only 22 pounds when she entered state custody in 2003. Though she was...
Nearly 500,000 Miss. children will receive P-EBT benefits this fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have received federal approval to distribute Pandemic EBT benefits to approximately 466,000 Mississippi children. These were children who participated in the National School Lunch Program or were under six and received SNAP benefits during...
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
Affordable broadband for SNAP households
Mississippi students and their families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) in partnership with Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) are working to spread awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Program.
Mental Health training offered to barbers by State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Department of Health is reaching out to barbers around Mississippi to cut through some of the stigmas for mental health. Because the barbershop in black communities is often a safe place for clients to discuss their health concerns and needs, barbers can now get free training in mental health support.
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure
Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
Counties with the worst commutes in Mississippi
Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
Miss Mississippi and Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen visit the Gulf Coast
Miss Mississippi and the Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen both made stops down in Biloxi this evening to take a look at what the Coast has to offer. Emmie Perkins and Cameron Davis made their official stop today at Sequin Siren Boutique in Biloxi to meet with fans for pictures and autographs.
What’s going on around Mississippi in August?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – August is a Southerner’s worst nightmare with boiling temperatures and suffocating humidity. For parents, August also means kids are either back in school or about to be. It can be a stressful month, but here’s some events to help you and your family unwind. Central Mississippi: August 2 – National Night […]
Former Mississippi high school grad, navy officer competes in American Ninja Warrior
A former Natchez High School graduate and active Third Class Petty Officer Herbert Steadman competed under the lights against a backdrop of Minions in an American Ninja Warrior episode that aired on June 27. He is now back overseas on deployment with the Navy. Steadman actually ran the course at...
Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers
Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry was arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Also arrested was Sevetrius Dillon, former deputy city clerk, who was indicted on the same charges. Each face two counts of embezzlement —...
McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
Government to reimburse some in three local counties for new storm shelters
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Friday the government will reimburse some people in Clay, Lowndes and Monroe counties for some of the cost of building a new storm shelter or safe room. Those three local counties are among eight statewide that are part of...
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
State issues boil water notice for everyone in Mississippi’s largest city
The state of Mississippi has issued a boil water notice for all surface water connections in the City of Jackson. Approximately 43,000 connections are under the boil water notice issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health because of “high turbidity levels.”. MSDH said that high turbidity has no...
Mississippi Lottery Draw August 1st, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4 Midday Draw
Here are the winning numbers for today’s midday lottery draws. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
