Mississippi State

Schools will Maintain Relaxed COVID Policies for New School Year

 4 days ago
WJTV 12

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wessonnews.com

Mississippi foster care's slow progress

Mississippi’s foster care agency is failing to prevent abuse and neglect of children in state custody despite its commitments to do so as part of a long-running federal lawsuit. A Mississippi toddler named Olivia Y. weighed only 22 pounds when she entered state custody in 2003. Though she was...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Nearly 500,000 Miss. children will receive P-EBT benefits this fall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have received federal approval to distribute Pandemic EBT benefits to approximately 466,000 Mississippi children. These were children who participated in the National School Lunch Program or were under six and received SNAP benefits during...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Ochsner Rush Health merger now official

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
MERIDIAN, MS
wessonnews.com

Affordable broadband for SNAP households

Mississippi students and their families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) in partnership with Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) are working to spread awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Program.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mental Health training offered to barbers by State Department of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Department of Health is reaching out to barbers around Mississippi to cut through some of the stigmas for mental health. Because the barbershop in black communities is often a safe place for clients to discuss their health concerns and needs, barbers can now get free training in mental health support.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure

Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

What’s going on around Mississippi in August?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – August is a Southerner’s worst nightmare with boiling temperatures and suffocating humidity. For parents, August also means kids are either back in school or about to be. It can be a stressful month, but here’s some events to help you and your family unwind. Central Mississippi: August 2 – National Night […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center

McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

