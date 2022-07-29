How Much Will Louisiana Take Of Your Mega Millions Winnings?

929thelake.com
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing stands at $630 million as of Wednesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. Images of grand homes, yachts and airplanes are surely tempting, but with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you net in the end may not be what you were expecting.
What Happens If No One Claims the Mega Millions Jackpot?
Everyone knows by now that the winner of the almost $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was a single ticket sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill. However, there is still no word on the lucky winner. What happens if no one claims the Mega Millions?. Article continues...
CNBC
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
insideedition.com
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in July?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, EA amounts are equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit. SNAP Schedule: When...
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in August 2022
SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are deposited monthly into...
The Real Reason Why Todd Graves Spent $100,000 on 50,000 Lotto Tickets
Entrepreneur and restaurateur Todd Graves is being rather generous these days with his fortune. The Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers co-founder and CEO announced on July 25 via Twitter that he would be buying 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets, and would share the winning jackpot with all 50,000 of his employees (given he wins).
Mega Millions Drawing Odds: How to Increase Chances at $1 Billion Jackpot
"Our bottom-line advice is to choose numbers you think most people would not play," Todd Northrop, the owner of USA Mega told Newsweek.
Rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, shot and killed in Louisiana hometown
Rapper JayDaYoungan was killed in a shooting in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana, local police said. The artist, whose real name is Javorius Scott, died at the age of 24. The Bogalousa Police Department said they responded to a shooting late Wednesday afternoon and found two people who were wounded. Authorities identified one of the victims as Scott, who died as a result of his injuries.
An $810M Mega Millions Jackpot Is Up For Grabs & Here's How To Play For A Record Prize
The U.S. Mega Millions jackpot is absolutely ridiculous right now, and there's a chance that someone will take home a whopping $810 million in Tuesday night's prize draw. Let's be honest: it probably won't. But at $2 a ticket, it's still a long, long, long shot at a life-changing amount of cash.
Winning numbers for Mega Millions $830 million jackpot announced
The winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing are: 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a 15 "mega ball." The jackpot has swollen to an estimated $830 million. The jackpot would be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize of all time and the third-largest Mega Millions prize. The drawing took place at 11 p.m. Eastern time.
Illinois ticketholder wins Mega Millions jackpot of $1.28bn
The winning Mega Millions ticket for the $1.28bn (£1.05bn) jackpot has been sold in Illinois, but the winner is still unknown.“There is one jackpot-winning ticket, which was sold in Illinois,” Ohio Lottery Commission spokesperson Marie Kilbane told The Washington Post. The jackpot on the Mega Millions site now stands at $20m. It’s the third time in two decades that the jackpot surpassed a billion dollars. According to Mega Millions, the lump-sum winning payout for the jackpot on Friday is estimated to be $747.2m. The winner can choose to take that or be paid the full jackpot in instalments over...
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $630 million after no winner matched all 6 numbers Tuesday
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $630 million after there were no winners to match Tuesday's winning six numbers.
AOL Corp
Mega Millions jackpot crosses $1 billion mark for third time in history
For only the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, the jackpot has surpassed the massive $1 billion mark after the winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday night and no winner was declared. The estimated jackpot Mega Millions drawing on Friday, July 29, is now an estimated $1.025...
The key abortion news you may have missed this week
As Kansas prepared for the first state vote on abortion since the Supreme Court decision, conflicts also played out in state courts, a video of Justice Samuel Alito and lawsuits from Florida clerics.
