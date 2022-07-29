ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alito’s Speech Mocking Foreign Leaders Has a Deeper, Darker Message

By Dahlia Lithwick, Mark Joseph Stern
 4 days ago
tinkse7en !
4d ago

Alito needs to stop: stop with the unfunny cheap shots at our allies' leaders. Buy yourself some dignity & try it on before you meet the world next time: you're a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Act accordingly, you're embarrassing us.

Stanley Paige
2d ago

not only is he out of step with world leaders, he is out of step with the American people! if the entire world is telling you, you are wrong, maybe they are on to something!

iknowtruthismine
2d ago

Using a branch of government to shove his religious prejudices down everyone's throat is a criminal act. Alito is a criminal in every sense of the word.

