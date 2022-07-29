Conecuh County man makes Pine Orchard Pop wine

www.wsfa.com
sprudge.com
Build-Outs Of Coffee: Sophia Coffee In Flomaton, AL
Every once in a while someone will ask us a question that goes something like this: “Do you think the coffee market is saturated? Is there *too* much coffee out there right now?”. And then you read a story like this one, hailing from tiny Flomaton, Alabama, population 1,000,...
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
WSFA
Lowndes County residents hoping for relief to sewage problem
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A stream of wastewater runs between two mobile homes in Hayneville, forcing residents to watch where they step. Sometimes they walk on cinder blocks to stay out of the sewage. “I told the mayor about it,” said resident Charles Shine. “I called him on the phone...
lowndessignal.com
Deepwoods Soul Food serves tourists and locals alike
As you travel into Hayneville, you will find a local restaurant that has served as an anchor for the community for more than 10 years. Deepwoods Soul Food serves guests comfort foods such as fried chicken, pork chops, turkey wings, vegetables and desserts. “We don’t have any other restaurants besides...
WEAR
Man working with heavy machinery killed in accident at Pace construction site
PACE, Fla. -- A construction worker died after being injured Tuesday morning while working with heavy machinery at a Pace construction site. It happened around 9 a.m. at Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Santa Rosa County's Public Information Office confirms the worker -- a man in his 50s -- died...
WSFA
Feds announce water infrastructure initiative in Lowndes County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is new hope for many residents in Lowndes County. Some of the country’s top environmental officials paid a visit Tuesday, committing to improvements for decades-old sewage conditions. Leaders from the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Agriculture and Biden administration announced a new water infrastructure plan for underserved rural communities across the country.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: 2 still hospitalized from Covington Co. helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two people involved in the Covington County helicopter crash on Friday are still in the hospital. Two of the three people involved in the helicopter crash on Friday evening are still in the local hospital. The EMT from the crash has been released from the...
Greenville Advocate
BCBOE Special Called Meeting Scheduled
The Butler County Board of Education will conduct a special called meeting on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is employment of personnel. The meeting will be held at the Central Office Boardroom located at 949 Oglesby Street in Greenville, Alabama. The public is encouraged to attend.
wdhn.com
Covington County residents react to helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Investigators are working diligently trying to figure out what caused a medical helicopter to crash early Friday afternoon. It was a normal day for Dewayne Robinson and Calvin Hasley just trying to get some yard work down until they saw something unusual that stopped them in their tracks.
Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river
A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
alabamanews.net
Accidental Drowning Under Investigation in Dallas Co.
Dallas County authorities are investigating the accidental drowning of a Valley Grande man. The victim in the case — was the owner of a popular Selma restaurant — and he was well-known throughout the community. “Everybody knows him. I mean, this is a staple restaurant in our area....
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office warning of phony deputy call scam
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a common scam, but a sheriff’s office in Northwest Florida is warning homeowners to watch out for this one. Members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office say there’s a fake deputy call scam going around. According to a Friday Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says some posing […]
WEAR
Report: Man pulled gun on pregnant woman and her son in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Alabama man received multiple charges in Santa Rosa County Friday after allegedly pointing a loaded firearm at a pregnant woman and her son, who was in her arms at the time, according to an arrest report. John Clarke, 24, is charged with aggravated battery,...
wdhn.com
Missing Geneva Co. woman found after crashing her car
EVERGREEN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva County woman who went missing on Wednesday has now been found after crashing her car. Police in the south Alabama town of Evergreen were called after Teresa Carlo overturned her car, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. After the crash, she...
Atmore Advance
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
3 injured when medical helicopter crashes in south Alabama
ANDALUSIA, Ala. — A medical helicopter crashed on the edge of a field in Andalusia on Friday afternoon, snapping power lines and leaving three people injured, according to city officials. Ambulances took two people from the scene at the edge of Packer Field while a third person was airlifted...
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested on drug charges
An Atmore man was arrested July 26 on drug charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said that Allen Ikner, 24, of Atmore, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana I and possession of drug paraphernalia. McMann said at approximately 6:20 p.m. on...
