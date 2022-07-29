Hospice Giving Foundation marks 25 years of compassion and dignity

kingcityrustler.com
Watsonville COVID-19 testing site relocates to veterans building
Santa Cruz County’s OptumServe COVID-19 testing site at 500 Westridge Drive in Watsonville has relocated to the Watsonville Veterans Memorial Building, health officials announced last Thursday. The testing site, now located at 215 E. Beach Street, will run Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “I am pleased...
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 1, 2022
KING CITY — Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated will host its monthly luncheon meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. at King Kora Restaurant, 611 Canal St., in King City. Scholarship recipients Aria Palomino and Jessica Rodriguez and their families will be the club’s guests. Palomino and Rodriguez are both graduates of Greenfield High School and will each receive a scholarship of $1,000. The graduates will discuss their college choices and plans for the future. Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting. For reservations and further information, call 831-385-1333 or email [email protected].
Watsonville Strawberry Festival back to a three-day event
The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is returning in full force this year, back to a three-day event for the first time since 2019. The popular event runs this Friday through Sunday and will include food booths, many featuring strawberry-themed treats, as well as a beer garden, live entertainment, pie-eating contests, artisan and commercial vendors, nonprofits booths, a carnival and more.
'What would we do without these people?' A Q&A with 'furious' farmworker advocate Ann Lopez
When she turned from biologist to sociologist and human rights advocate 25 years ago, Ann Lopez realized how dire the situation was for humans born into a caste system that put them on a path toward what she considers to be agrarian slavery. COVID, climate change and affordability have worked against change, but that hasn't slowed her fight for justice.
Back to school bells ringing later this year
SALINAS, Calif. — Teens on the Central Coast will get to sleep in just a little bit this coming school year. Thanks to California Senate Bill 328 school start times across the state will be later this year. The bill was signed into law in 2019 and requires middle...
La Plaza Bakery honored for new healthy, plant-based dishes
KING CITY — All seven locations of La Plaza Bakery, including those in South Monterey County, have been named Blue Zones Project Approved restaurants, demonstrating their commitment to helping residents achieve healthier lifestyles. “I’m thrilled that all seven La Plaza Bakery locations have earned this distinction to help make...
Jack Hannah, co-founder of "The Sons of the San Joaquin", has died
Jack Hannah and his family were known for their appearances at community events across Central California and appeared in a series of memorable advertisements for Evans Feed.
I think microdosing should be legal: Let's fight depression and anxiety with ancient medicine
LeTa Jussila believes "magic" mushrooms could be key to helping us escape depression, alleviate anxiety and migraines and overcome trauma and PTSD. Standing among the redwoods in the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park, she explains in this video what psilocybin is and how Santa Cruz and our nation are moving toward decriminalizing it for medicinal purposes. She thinks our country made a mistake by making plants illegal in the late 1960s and that many of us could benefit from taking small doses of mushrooms (microdosing) regularly.
Soledad Citywide Garage Sale 2022
The City of Soledad is hosting it’s Second Annual. City Wide Garage Sale on September 17th and 18th, 2022. This will not count against resident’s two per year garage sale limit. Registration is required to participate. You can signup online using this form or. come into City Hall...
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
“Safe Beach Day” dashboard offers alerts for Santa Cruz beach visitors
If you're planning a visit to Santa Cruz Main or Cowells Beach, a new dashboard could provide a look at some hazards or events on any particular day. The post “Safe Beach Day” dashboard offers alerts for Santa Cruz beach visitors appeared first on KION546.
Hollister turns road used as ‘drag strip’ into kart racing course
If crowd and race participants’ reactions were any indication, the Wonky Street Kart Racing event held July 30 on the much-maligned and joked about Ladd Lane, was a huge success. To some, though, it doesn’t matter how successful or unsuccessful the event was. And even though Hollister Mayor Ignacio...
Monterey County man killed in California prison
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A Monterey County man was killed while serving time at Pelican Bay State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reported on Monday. According to the CDCR, Uriel Otero, 22, of Monterey County, was attacked on Friday by another prisoner. Otero was sentenced...
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
California fruit stand employees find wallet belonging to William Shatner
GILROY, Calif. — Even space travelers lose their wallets. William Shatner, who played Capt. James Kirk on on the 1960s television series “Star Trek” and became the oldest person to travel into space in 2021, accidentally left his wallet at a northern California fruit stand earlier this month, KGO-TV reported.
Big Sur is cracking down on illegal camping. Here’s how much you could be fined
“I’ve got people camping outside my driveway nightly,” one Big Sur resident said. “It’s not OK to use this landscape as a latrine.”
Column: Through the past brightly
Sure as the drive around Lake of the Isles is cool I know (oh) Rock ‘n’ roll will never die like the Minnehaha flow (oh) Sure as the land of a thousand lakes is sometimes made of snow. There will always be another king to die butt-naked on...
Second Old Stage Road fire in two days burns barn and home
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A fire that began in a barn on Old Stage Road was knocked down by firefighters Friday. Salinas Fire said the fire spread into a residence but was knocked down quickly. The photo shows the barn was destroyed. Read more: Fire on Old Stage Road spreads to multiple outbuildings in Salinas The The post Second Old Stage Road fire in two days burns barn and home appeared first on KION546.
Hollister resident dies in vehicle crash near Ridgemark
California Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Hollister resident Ruben Joshua Flores III, 20. According to Sgt. Bryan Penney with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, on July 24, around 2 a.m San Benito County deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 25, south of Ridgemark.
