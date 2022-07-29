ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevadans spending 2.5% more on back-to-school items

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhPT7_0gxnUwSN00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Electronics are expected to fuel a 2.5% increase in back-to-school spending for K-12 students this year, according to the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN). Overall, Nevadans will spend about $491 million.

The impact of inflation has 38% of shoppers surveyed saying they will have to cut back spending in other areas to cover back-to-school items, RAN reports.

“Back-to school-shopping is a necessity for Nevada families of school-age children, and this year more families are cutting spending or relying on financing options to make sure their kids have everything they need to learn,” said Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of RAN. “Spending on school-related electronics surged during the pandemic to facilitate remote learning and continues to make up a majority of back-to-school spending.”

Computers, phones, headphones and other gadgets will add up to $117.4 million in spending as K-12 students head back to classes. Electronics will be the largest spending category as Nevadans spend an anticipated $346.3 million this year for K-12 students.

The top spending categories:

  • $117.4 million: Electronics
  • $105.6 million: Clothing and accessories
  • $67.4 million: Shoes
  • $55.9 million: School supplies

On a national level, families with students in grades K-12 will spend $36.9 billion, based on a recent survey by the National Retail Federation. Average spending per household nationwide is expected to hit $864.35, up from $848.90 last year.

College students will account for another $144.2 million in back-to-school spending, according to the survey:

  • $36.1 million: Electronics
  • $20.5 million: Dorm and apartment furnishings
  • $20.2 million: Clothing and accessories
  • Food: $14.1 million

Nationwide, spending for college students is projected to reach $73.9 billion, with the average household spending almost $1,200.

Back-to-school shopping is second only to the winter holidays in retail spending, according to RAN.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
news3lv.com

Dems push back Nevada's answer on first primary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada had hoped to get a final answer later this fall, perhaps in September. That timetable is now pushed back as Democrats concentrate on first things first. Artie Blanco sits on the Democrats' Rules and Bylaws committee, which was planning to reach a decision this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada jobless rate down another two tenths in June

Unemployment continued to decline in June, falling to just 3.3 percent in the Reno-Sparks area and 3.7 percent in Carson City. Las Vegas remained higher, though, finishing the month at 5.7 percent. Clark County’s rate is the highest in the state. Lowest among Nevada’s 17 counties is White Pine...
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear

KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas and UNLV announced Monday they would jointly host debates for Nevada’s hotly-contested governor and U.S. Senate races — though it was not immediately clear if any of the four major campaigns have committed to attending those debates.  The post Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary When NV Energy turned to Nevada lawmakers last year to salvage a massive transmission line project that state utility regulators had already partially denied because of the potential cost to ratepayers, the utility’s CEO testified any increase to customers was years away.  “We will put thousands of people to work today and Nevadans will not […] The post NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada casinos end year with another $1B win; Stateline way down in June

STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada casinos finished fiscal 2022 with their 16th consecutive monthly win totaling more than $1 billion, but Stateline casinos were way down in June. Resorts reported $1.28 billion win in June driven by a 22.7% increase on the Las Vegas Strip that accounted for $734.7 million of that total.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thetahoeweekly.com

George Whittell and his Castle in the Sky

Summer at Lake Tahoe offers a virtually limitless bounty of activities to enjoy but do yourself a favor and schedule a visit to the quirky Thunderbird Lodge National Historic Site on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. Eccentric millionaire George Whittell, Jr., whose nickname was Captain, built the lodge in the...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Austin

How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PBS NewsHour

Distrust in election process grips Nevada community

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The Nye County Commission is used to dealing with all sorts of hot-button controversies. Water rights, livestock rules and marijuana licenses are among the many local dramas that consume the time of the five commissioners in this vast swath of rural and deeply Republican Nevada. Last spring, it was something new: voting machines.
NYE COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy