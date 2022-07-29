30 calves removed during cruelty investigation

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Humane officers rescue 30 young cows and a goat living in deplorable conditions at a local residence. The animals are now on the road to recovery at the SPCA of Luzerne County.

“We’re doing everything that we can to make sure they survive,” said SPCA Luzerne County Humane Officer, Vickie VanGorder.

Cows aren’t a common sight at the SPCA of Luzerne County in Plains Township. But this herd is settling in after humane officers say they were saved from a life of visible neglect.

“It is unlike a seizure we’ve had in the past. We are certainly well-versed in dogs, cats, bunnies. Claves is certainly a new step for us, and this volume is more than a little overwhelming,” said Luzerne County SPCA Executive Director, Todd Hevner.

30 calves ranging from one week old to four months old were found in bad shape this week at a home in Hunlock Township. After obtaining a search warrant Thursday, SPCA humane officers and volunteers removed the animals from the property and brought them here.

“They had no water whatsoever. They were living in their own feces and mud. With everybody carrying them out, Todd included, myself and others that were helping, we were muddy from head-to-toe,” said VanGorder.

Staff members and a special veterinarian are providing around-the-clock care. The investigation revealed the calves were recently purchased at a livestock auction and the owner allegedly intended to sell them for slaughter.

“You gotta be really careful when you go to auctions about what you’re gonna get because you never know. Two of them are already lost due to their conditions. We’re doing intravenous fluids, we’re doing a lot of medications,” explained VanGorder.

Hevner encourages all to speak out about suspected animal abuse.

“Through the vigilance of our community, when they see something they say something. I am exceptionally proud of our staff and certainly our humane officers. We immediately jump into action,” said Hevner.

Once the calves are healthy, the SPCA hopes to find them forever homes at local farms. Humane officers say the investigation is ongoing and animal cruelty charges could be filed.

