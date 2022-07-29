ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

30 calves removed during cruelty investigation

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8zzF_0gxnUugv00

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Humane officers rescue 30 young cows and a goat living in deplorable conditions at a local residence. The animals are now on the road to recovery at the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Six wanted for questioning in Camelbeach Waterpark theft investigation

“We’re doing everything that we can to make sure they survive,” said SPCA Luzerne County Humane Officer, Vickie VanGorder.

Cows aren’t a common sight at the SPCA of Luzerne County in Plains Township. But this herd is settling in after humane officers say they were saved from a life of visible neglect.

“It is unlike a seizure we’ve had in the past. We are certainly well-versed in dogs, cats, bunnies. Claves is certainly a new step for us, and this volume is more than a little overwhelming,” said Luzerne County SPCA Executive Director, Todd Hevner.

30 calves ranging from one week old to four months old were found in bad shape this week at a home in Hunlock Township. After obtaining a search warrant Thursday, SPCA humane officers and volunteers removed the animals from the property and brought them here.

“They had no water whatsoever. They were living in their own feces and mud. With everybody carrying them out, Todd included, myself and others that were helping, we were muddy from head-to-toe,” said VanGorder.

Staff members and a special veterinarian are providing around-the-clock care. The investigation revealed the calves were recently purchased at a livestock auction and the owner allegedly intended to sell them for slaughter.

“You gotta be really careful when you go to auctions about what you’re gonna get because you never know. Two of them are already lost due to their conditions. We’re doing intravenous fluids, we’re doing a lot of medications,” explained VanGorder.

Hevner encourages all to speak out about suspected animal abuse.

“Through the vigilance of our community, when they see something they say something. I am exceptionally proud of our staff and certainly our humane officers. We immediately jump into action,” said Hevner.

Once the calves are healthy, the SPCA hopes to find them forever homes at local farms. Humane officers say the investigation is ongoing and animal cruelty charges could be filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly kicks in front door, threatens residents inside home

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man kicked in a door and threatened someone with a gun, police say. Williamsport Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Poplar Street on July 24 after receiving reports of a burglary. Officer Ryan Brague said he spoke with witnesses on scene who named D'Andre Atkisson as the aggressor in the incident. Atkisson, 26, kicked the front door in twice and told the homeowners he had a gun, but left left after one witness said they were calling 911, Brague said. Atkisson was seen leaving the area in a silver Chevrolet SUV, according to a police affidavit. Atkisson was charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and terroristic threats during a preliminary arraignment on July 26. Atkisson was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Drowning victim identified by Lycoming County Coroner

Muncy, Pa. —The Lycoming County Corner’s officer identified the drowning victim from Saturday night in the Susquehanna River. Related reading: Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river According to a release from Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr., Tuffy H. Beachel of Danville perished Saturday after units responded to a drowning call at approximately 8:50 p.m. A witness reported seeing Beachel struggling in the water prior to pulling him out...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Cat shot with pellet gun

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone's pet cat was allegedly shot with a pellet gun near Bloomsburg. The cat's owner told state troopers it happened on July 23 near the intersection of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane in Main Township. The feline is expected to be okay, but state...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
Plains Township, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Plains Township, PA
City
Hunlock Township, PA
WBRE

West Nile Virus found in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WRE/WYOU) — The presence of the West Nile virus in a mosquito has been detected in Lackawanna County, Tuesday. According to a news release, the positive sample was collected in the TrippPark section of Scranton. Lackawanna County had been notified of the positive test results on Tuesday. Officials say although this is […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning

MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA
WBRE

Officials tour SCI-Retreat, could Luzerne County inmates be moved?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Could the former SCI Retreat house Luzerne county inmates? Several county officials including the county manager, two county council members, the head of the county corrections system, and representatives from the District Attorney’s Office toured the facility Tuesday morning. The county is in the process of looking at potential options to house […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of slashing woman with knife

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say a woman was found with a wound on her arm from a slashing by a knife. According to the Scranton Police Department, on July 30, police were called for a stabbed victim in the 900 block of Providence Road. Once arriving on the […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Volunteers#Calves#Auction#Livestock
WBRE

PD: Two connected to multiple thefts found with meth

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged two people after they say they were caught stealing from Walmart and in possession of meth. According to the Hazleton Police Department, Tara Obrian, 51, and Shawn Sitarchyk, 47, both of Lehighton, were stopped by police in Hazleton on July 11 for suspected retail theft. As stated […]
HAZLETON, PA
wkok.com

Missing Teen, Baby Reported in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – State police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl and her eight-month old baby, who have been reported missing in Lycoming County. Montoursville state police say 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz and her child, Nathaniel Ortega Jr. were reported missing just before 10 p.m. Sunday at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wilkes-Barre man arrested in Union County for having crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana

White Deer, Pa. — A Wilkes-Barre man was recently taken into custody and arraigned for possessing several grams of crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana in Union County last summer. A warrant was issued for Kenneth E. Noaker, 48, of Wilkes-Barre after police served a search warrant at a home in White Deer Township on July 22, 2021. State police at Milton said they were serving the search warrant at 135...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dead after possible drowning

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Lycoming County say a man has died after a possible drowning. Witnesses told troopers they saw a man floating in the Susquehanna River in Muncy Creek Township Saturday when he began to struggle to swim. Those witnesses tried to help but were...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Prisoner accused of using ‘shank’ in stabbing at SCI Dallas

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a prisoner at SCI/Dallas for what they say was a stabbing involving ‘shank’ with another prisoner. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday around 12:52 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a stabbing at SCI/Dallas. Investigators say it was found that prisoner John Byrd assaulted another […]
DALLAS, PA
WBRE

Police searching for missing mother and child

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Deceased man identified after accidental drowning

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police called the Lycoming County Coroner to Muncy Creek Township beach to identify an apparent fatal drowning victim. The Lycoming County Coroner says, on July 30, 39-year-old Tuffy H. Beachel was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Beachel resided in the 200 block of Blue Spring Terrace […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Woman carjacked, police seek suspects

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — A woman in Scranton was carjacked in Scranton by two men on Sunday night. According to Lackawanna County Communications Center, on Sunday night around 9:05, while the victim was in her vehicle, a 2008 Silver Acura, two males forced her out of the car and proceeded to steal it. Officials say […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Commissioners’ prison record ‘purged without authorization’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Commissioner’s prison record has been purged without authorization. A record documenting Commissioner Debi Domenick’s incarceration at the Lackawanna County Prison was “purged without proper authorization,” according to District Attorney Mark Powell. Powell says it is currently under criminal investigation to determine who did it and why it […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of possessing drugs at music festival

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested and charged a man after they say he was found with cocaine and multiple other drugs in his possession. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, on September 4, 2021, at the Elements Music and Arts Festival, Philip Dayton, 29, of New York, was kicked out […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy