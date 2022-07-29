ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Community Safety Committee Calls On Town Council To Respond To Police Harassment Of BIPOC Youth, Address Full Slate Of CSWG Recommendations

By Art Keene
amherstindy.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.amherstindy.org

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Stimulus checks scrapped for middle-income residents in the Bay State

Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. GoFundMe set up...
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Harassment#Police Misconduct#Youth Empowerment#Boston Police#Law Enforcement#Bipoc
westernmassnews.com

Driver arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee crash

Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to remain open until March 2023. Updated: 4 hours ago. With President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and the BA.5 subvariant still in...
CHICOPEE, MA
Eyewitness News

State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon. State police said Jaime Solis, 29, was arrested by Vernon police on Monday around 7 p.m. Vernon police said they responded to an address on Mark Circle just before 6 p.m. They...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s 23rd homicide this year. The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of […]
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
HARTFORD, CT
WSBS

Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)

One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy