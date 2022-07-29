Democratic incumbents Levin, Stevens face off for Michigan's 11th Congressional District

www.tv20detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: House District 12
When the 2022 Census was being conducted, it was largely assumed that Michigan would lose a seat in Congress, which it did, but a huge benefactor was Rashida Tlaib who is now running in a very safe district for Democrats. While the district is believed to be safe for Democrats,...
Who are the 5 candidates vying to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination?
(WXYZ) — Five Republican candidates are vying to get the nomination to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November as voters head to the polls on Tuesday. It's arguably the biggest race on the ballot, and the candidates are Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and Ralph Rebandt.
Tudor Dixon’s lead solidifies on eve of Michigan gubernatorial primary
Tudor Dixon has surged ahead in polls in the five-way race to be the Republican gubernatorial nominee just days after former president Donald Trump finally weighed in on the election. For the majority of the primary season, “undecided” has been ahead of any candidate in polls — leaving much up...
Michigan secretary of state: Attempts to block election certification will be 'futile'
Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office will not tolerate any effort to obstruct the certification of Tuesday's primary election based on "partisan games" or "baseless lies." "Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile," Benson said...
More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News crews observed the counting of local absentee ballots at Huntington Place in Detroit from the media observation area. We noticed some policies in place to prevent disputes such as those seen in 2020. During the counting of absentee ballots in November 2020 at...
Local clerks talk poll worker recruitment, preps for Michigan primary
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Local clerks and Michigan voters are preparing for Tuesday's primary, which will shape the party landscape for the November midterm elections. The biggest race statewide Tuesday will be the GOP gubernatorial battle, to determine who will take on Gov. Whitmer in the fall. There are also several notable congressional races including a crowded ballot for the new 13th congressional district which stretches from the Gross Pointes to downriver.
Michigan primary election: How to vote, what's on the ballot, poll hours and more
Michigan voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state's first primary on a newly redrawn map, with races for the Republican challenger to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a handful of key U.S. House battles at the top of the bill. Here’s what you need to know as you head...
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
GOP watch party in Lansing canceled due to threats
LANSING, Mich. — A GOP election watch party was canceled in Lansing after receiving threats Tuesday. Michigan Republican Party Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director Gustavo Portela says one person verbally berated a female staffer and made threats that involved shooting the building. Someone also claimed women should...
Livengood: RNC chair McDaniel taking sides in a Michigan House Republican primary
Michigan's Ronna McDaniel is aiding the son of former Attorney General Bill Schuette in a GOP state House primary in Midland, a rare move by the Republican National Committee's chair to put her thumb on the scale just days before voters head to the polls. McDaniel recorded a robo call...
Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
Attorney General Nessel issues statement on Michigan Court of Appeals ruling
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on Monday, August 1, following the ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals concerning the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion statute by county prosecutors:. “Today’s ruling will not deter my efforts to continue to...
Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results
Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Democracy 2022 special: Non-partisan League of Women Voters: 'No excuses for not being an informed voter!'
WXYZ DETROIT — After a ton of candidate literature and political media advertisement, Primary Election Day is upon us here in Michigan. But so is confusion! Who are these political wannabees and what do they really stand for? The answers are easy to find and they are free to the public and candidates.
Meet the candidates for Michigan's newly-drawn 28th District for state Senate
On the ballot will be two Democratic candidates running against each other and two Republican candidates running against each other to represent the newly-drawn 28th District in the Michigan Senate.
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
