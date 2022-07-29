www.greenwichsentinel.com
Related
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Greenwich Police Searching for Two Armed Robbery Suspects
GREENWICH, CT – Police in Greenwich are searching for a man and woman wanted for...
Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After Vehicle Found Blocking Roadway In New Canaan
A 32-year-old man was accused of driving under the influence after police said his vehicle was found partially blocking a Fairfield County roadway. An officer saw a vehicle parked and partially blocking Lapham Road in New Canaan at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
greenwichsentinel.com
Going Door to Door with Bob Stefanowski
Bob Stefanowski was in Greenwich on Sunday going door to door to chat with voters about the issues they care about most. We caught up with him on Glen Road, near Greenwich Hospital. Asked what issues he is hearing about most in Greenwich, he said two issues are on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Norwalk Man, Age 60, Drowns Attempting To Save Woman, Police Say
A 60-year-old Fairfield County man drowned while attempting to save another person struggling in the water. The incident took place in Norwalk at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, July 31. Police responded to the beach after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an...
greenwichsentinel.com
Blaize Levitan Named GPS Chief Operating Officer
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointment of Mr. Blaize Levitan as chief operating officer, effective August 29. Mr. Levitan replaces Mr. Sean O’Keefe, who recently departed GPS. Mr. Levitan will serve as the District’s leader in finance and facilities and share responsibility with the deputy...
newcanaanite.com
DUI Charge for 32-Year-Old Man
Police late Saturday arrested a 32-year-old Stamford man and charged him with driving under the influence. At about 10:38 p.m. on July 30, an officer on patrol saw a car parked on Lapham Road that was partially blocking the roadway, according to a police report. On speaking with the driver,...
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
Ex-Long Island pizzeria employee threatens workers with knife, demands money: police
GREAT NECK PLAZA, N.Y. (PIX11) — An ex-pizzeria employee on Long Island was arrested on Monday after he threatened current workers with a knife while demanding money, police said. Frank Prestria, 26, went to the pizzeria at around 12 p.m. even though he knew he wasn’t allowed on the property “due to past incidents,” according […]
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
Register Citizen
Fairfield firefighters, police make donation in honor of tow truck driver killed on highway
FAIRFIELD — Firefighters in town respond to hundreds of incidents every year on the Merritt Parkway and Interstate 95, but they’re trained well enough not to worry about what they’ll deal with when they get to crash scenes, Lt. Bob Smith said Monday. “What I do worry...
Register Citizen
Greenwich police: Man wanted in connection with car break-ins, credit card thefts
GREENWICH — Local police said they are seeking to identify a man who allegedly broke into cars parked in several lots, making off with credit cards that he then used to make expensive purchases. Greenwich police released several photos of the suspect, showing an individual who appeared to be...
Blaze Breaks Out At Norwalk Home
Crews extinguished a blaze that broke out at a Fairfield County home. Firefighters responded to a residential fire at a house on Morehouse Lane in Norwalk at about 4:45 p.m on Friday, July 29, the Norwalk Fire Department reported. When authorities arrived, fire was showing from the rear deck and...
Eyewitness News
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
Hamden neighbors share feelings of unsafety at town meeting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Following a violent carjacking last week in Hamden, neighbors are worried about their safety. Town officials held a public safety forum Friday night for residents to voice their concerns. Last Thursday morning, police said two suspects walked up to the man, pulled a gun, and demanded he give them his car before a struggle ensued and […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car and Motorcycle Collide
2022-07-29@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a car and motorcycle colliding at East Main and East Washington Avenue. No other updates available. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks
DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
Comments / 0