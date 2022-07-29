ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

greenwichsentinel.com

Going Door to Door with Bob Stefanowski

Bob Stefanowski was in Greenwich on Sunday going door to door to chat with voters about the issues they care about most. We caught up with him on Glen Road, near Greenwich Hospital. Asked what issues he is hearing about most in Greenwich, he said two issues are on the...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Blaize Levitan Named GPS Chief Operating Officer

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointment of Mr. Blaize Levitan as chief operating officer, effective August 29. Mr. Levitan replaces Mr. Sean O’Keefe, who recently departed GPS. Mr. Levitan will serve as the District’s leader in finance and facilities and share responsibility with the deputy...
GREENWICH, CT
newcanaanite.com

DUI Charge for 32-Year-Old Man

Police late Saturday arrested a 32-year-old Stamford man and charged him with driving under the influence. At about 10:38 p.m. on July 30, an officer on patrol saw a car parked on Lapham Road that was partially blocking the roadway, according to a police report. On speaking with the driver,...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Blaze Breaks Out At Norwalk Home

Crews extinguished a blaze that broke out at a Fairfield County home. Firefighters responded to a residential fire at a house on Morehouse Lane in Norwalk at about 4:45 p.m on Friday, July 29, the Norwalk Fire Department reported. When authorities arrived, fire was showing from the rear deck and...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden neighbors share feelings of unsafety at town meeting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Following a violent carjacking last week in Hamden, neighbors are worried about their safety. Town officials held a public safety forum Friday night for residents to voice their concerns.  Last Thursday morning, police said two suspects walked up to the man, pulled a gun, and demanded he give them his car before a struggle ensued and […]
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car and Motorcycle Collide

2022-07-29@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a car and motorcycle colliding at East Main and East Washington Avenue. No other updates available. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks

DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
DANBURY, CT

