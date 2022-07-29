All Cuyahoga County buildings to require masks beginning Aug. 1

www.wkyc.com
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
wksu.org
How can I avoid getting a false negative COVID-19 test result?
The BA.5 variant is spreading across Northeast Ohio and the share of people testing positive in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Summit and Mahoning counties is nearly one in five, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means many people are once again turning to testing — particularly at-home tests...
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
Aug. 2 primary races to watch — 2 Cleveland-area Democratic incumbents face off
State Democratic House Reps. Monique Smith and Bride Rose Sweeney will fight to represent the new 16th House District. It includes Westlake, North Olmsted and Bay Village.
Cuyahoga County officials share wish lists for new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County hasn’t decided yet what to do about its aging jail, but two of the entities that oversee its operations recently shared their wish lists for a new and improved facility. Jail Administrator Ronda Gibson and the county’s Department of Public Works’ facilities management...
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
wksu.org
COVID-19 levels are now high across Northeast Ohio, CDC says
COVID-19 community levels have once again reached high or medium levels in counties across Northeast Ohio, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). "In Summit County, our COVID numbers have been up," said Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. "We're seeing this sort of sustained increase." The high rating, which now...
spectrumnews1.com
Program seeks volunteers to look in on isolated seniors under Probate Court guardianship
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two senior-focused entities are seeking volunteers to join the Senior Visitors Program in Summit County as the population of socially isolated seniors continues to rise. The program is a partnership of Summit County Probate Court and the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer Program of VANTAGE Aging. Volunteers...
'Can't we be decent people?': Same-sex marriage plaintiff Jim Obergefell runs for Ohio office
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Jim Obergefell, whose landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationally, is hoping he and fellow Democrats can make gains in the Ohio Statehouse this year with a message grounded in equality. "It really just all comes down to: Can't we all just...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage among several Northeast Ohio counties in CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Fresh off of the Ohio Department of Health's report that the state's new cases of COVID-19 surged to more than 29,000 in the last week, several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level. New on the list is...
This means war: Medina businesses sign up for friendly competition
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cool Beans Café has brought a war to the Medina square -- a sign war, that is. And it has quickly spread throughout the city and even to other businesses in Medina County. Cool Beans owner Laura Cavey shared that she had seen a similar thing...
cleveland19.com
72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents. According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth. Also on site will be an...
Death penalty upheld for George Brinkman in fatal shooting of Stark County couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017 deaths of Rogell and...
Cleveland city attorneys say consent decree monitoring team wrong about challenging arbitrator’s ruling in cop’s firing
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland city attorneys on Monday pushed back against a federal monitor’s assessment that the city must challenge an arbitrator’s decision that reinstated a fired police officer’s job. Gary Singletary, an assistant Cleveland law director, wrote in a court filing that city officials believe...
Cleveland Jewish News
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz target of gang-related ‘tagging’
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights was the target of graffiti in what appears to be gang-related “tagging.”. It’s the second time since June the building at 1985 S. Taylor Road was tagged with graffiti, said Michael Kumin, location manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 1. The...
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
Canton man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 riot
CANTON, Ohio — A Canton man has pled guilty to his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to a release, 55-year-old John Douglas Wright pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Wright is alleged to have organized two charter buses that he owned to travel to Washington on the day of the riot. The buses ultimately transported approximately 100 people and were then parked at Union Station in Washington.
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident, I appreciate finally getting some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet...
coolcleveland.com
The Cuyahoga County Fair Returns to Berea for Six Days of Fun
The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.
