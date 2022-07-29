ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

Senior Nationals Finish Their Season In The Class B Area 7 Legion Tournament

By Chadrad Radio
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
central.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

WNCC is hiring actors for nursing simulations

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Western Nebraska Community College is hiring actors to help nursing students with real-life situations. WNCC is seeking actors to play the roles of patients and family members in life-like simulations for the WNCC Nursing Program. Auditions will be held Saturday, August 6 starting at 10 a.m. in...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Long-time Leyton School teacher dies

DALTON, Neb. — Leyton Public Schools announced on Facebook that a Leyton teacher passed away. Christy Schumacher was a teacher at Leyton for 25 years. “She served our school and community with her full heart and will be deeply missed by all,” Leyton Public Schools said. The school...
DALTON, NE
KETV.com

Multiple agencies battle wildfire near Gering, Nebraska

GERING, Neb. — Firefighters from as far away as Wyoming come to help battle a wildfire in Gering, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol is also on scene there, providing traffic control to keep people away from the flames. Air support is helping ground crews reach areas with rough terrain.
GERING, NE
sdpb.org

Large wildfires burning in neighboring states

Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ogallala, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Sidney, NE
City
Ogallala, NE
City
Gering, NE
Gering, NE
Sports
City
Chadron, NE
klkntv.com

Public areas closed due to wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle

GERING, Neb. (KLKN)- Several public areas and roads are closed in the Panhandle, southwest of Gering, to allow firefighters to work without worrying about people or traffic. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission closed: Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, Carter Canyon, Montz Point, and both parts of Platte River Basin Environments. These areas are currently closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
GERING, NE
KSNB Local4

Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
CHEYENNE, WY
North Platte Post

Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare

MINATARE, Neb.-A 42-year-old Gering man drowned in a swimming accident July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare. At about 2:30 p.m., the man jumped from his boat to swim and as his boat drifted away, he went under. The passengers on his boat attempted to rescue him and nearby boaters assisted, performing CPR on the man as they returned to shore.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Dawson Dunbar
Person
Cody Hall
News Channel Nebraska

Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25000 square miles (64749.77 square kilometers) Monday, but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire,...
GERING, NE
Imperial Republican

Russ Mann takes stand for the prosecution

With much of the foundation of the prosecution’s case in place, the jury got to hear from one of the key players on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, the fourth day of the Kevin German trial. Russ Mann of Enders was one of the first individuals arrested in the disappearance...
ENDERS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legion#Nationals#Alliance#Rbi#Seniors
News Channel Nebraska

Felony drug charges against multiple people in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff police contacted a vehicle that was reported going into a ditch and shooting a gun off. When police arrived on scene and approached the vehicle they came in contact with 24-year-old Anselmo Fuentes, two 18-year-olds Tyler Lamar and Abelardo Espinoza, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, July 22 - July 27

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy