ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ways to battle those Japanese beetles

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

Japanese beetles start to invade our yards around late June and mid-July, so right now we’re in the peak of Japanese beetles.

We invited the expert from the Denver Botanic Gardens to share some tips on how to detect if you have Japanese beetles and ways to control them from taking over.

Mario Bertelmann is the Assistant Curator of Shade Gardens and he says that the easiest way to detect that you have them in your yard is to take a look at your leaves. They tend to feed on the leaves, flowers and fruits of many different plants. Their preferred plants include rose, grape, linden, apple, crabapple, cherry, plum and related trees, birch, elm, raspberry, currant, basil, Virginia creeper, hollyhock, marigold, corn silks and soybean.

The beetles will skeletonize the leaves by feeding on the leaves between the veins giving it a lace-like appearance.

Bertelmann says there are ways to control them without chemicals, he says it’s as simple as picking them off the leaves in the morning or late afternoon when they’re at rest and put them in a soapy water solution. Another deterrent is to plant geraniums. Within 30mins of consuming a geranium petals, the beetle rolls over on its back and are knocked our for 24 hours, which makes it easy to remove.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5280.com

3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle

Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
COLORADO STATE
edgewaterecho.com

Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend

The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
EDGEWATER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
9NEWS

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opening first Colorado shop

BOULDER, Colo. — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is opening its first scoop shop in Colorado. The ice cream brand said it will open a new store in Boulder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Van Leeuwen will hold a grand opening celebration with $1 ice cream scoops from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 1750 29th Street #1304.
BOULDER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Big Fun: 50 Photos from the 2022 Tiny House Festival in Colorado

Music, food, beer, games, and a lot of tiny houses made up the 2022 Tiny House Festival that happened in Loveland on July 16-17, 2022. There is a great fascination that people have for tiny houses. Maybe that's why the event in Loveland was called the People's Tiny House Festival. Tickets for the weekend-long event were about $12. I thought there might be folks not up for shelling out that cash, so I went out to take some pictures.
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beetles#Linden#Japanese#Nexstar Media Inc
Washington Examiner

Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs

DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Denver

Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected

The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How to deadhead plants the right way

DENVER — The entire purpose of a plant is to reproduce. Flowers don't care if we think they're pretty or smell good. They exist to bloom, attract pollinators, set seed to start a new generation. It's the job of gardeners to thwart the seed making process by deadheading. The...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

The latest trends for back to school gear for all ages

Back to school season is around the corner, which means it’s time to stock on those notebooks and pencils. Steve Herr with the local Staples says now is the time to buy those back to school supplies and save on those essentials. Staples also has a program where we can support our teachers in the […]
DENVER, CO
Axios

Denver's downtown demise, captured in 5 numbers

Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention. That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report. What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy