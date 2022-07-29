Westland to host Family Scavenger Hunt this Saturday, July 30!

www.tv20detroit.com
Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Saturday, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations. “We’re just going to continue. We won’t stop," Nefertiti Morris, his sister told 7 Action News....
Detroit police searching for missing teenage girl
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for your help in finding a teenage girl who has been reported missing. Autumn Allen, 16, was last seen July 31 around 6 p.m. when she walked away from her home in the 18900 block of Prest. Allen is described as...
2-year-old shot while sitting in vehicle in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 2-year-old girl was shot in the crossfire when a car was shot up in Southwest Detroit. We're told the shooting happened between near the intersection of Witt and Lawndale, which is near Fort St. and I-75. Police tell us three adults were...
Police say parking dispute ended with mass shooting at Detroit birthday party, killing 2
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police believe a parking dispute led to a man opening fire on a birthday party at his neighbor's home, killing two and injuring six. The shooting happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The police say the...
Charges filed against man accused of arson that hurt 8 Detroit firefighters
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Charges have been filed against a man in connection to an arson incident in Detroit that left several firefighters injured, police said. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office filed charges against Anthony Fields. He’s facing several charges including eight counts of arson, one count of felon in possession and one count of felony firearm.
Local clerks talk poll worker recruitment, preps for Michigan primary
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Local clerks and Michigan voters are preparing for Tuesday's primary, which will shape the party landscape for the November midterm elections. The biggest race statewide Tuesday will be the GOP gubernatorial battle, to determine who will take on Gov. Whitmer in the fall. There are also several notable congressional races including a crowded ballot for the new 13th congressional district which stretches from the Gross Pointes to downriver.
Chief to address mass shooting in Detroit that left 2 dead, 6 injured
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over the weekend, a mass shooting in Detroit left two people dead and six others wounded. It happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side. Detroit Police Chief James White is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to address the shooting. Police...
Why are some gas stations still higher than others as prices fall?
(WXYZ) — Gas prices continue to take a tumble and have been going down for more than 40 consecutive days. For the first time in months, Michigan is below the national average for gasoline. A gallon of gas is now around $4.19, which is about 90 cents lower than...
State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases
The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well. According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19. When it comes to monkeypox, the...
Another 'senseless shooting' in Detroit hit a 2-year-old girl and another bystander
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a gray or silver Jeep with at least one person who opened fire on another car at the intersection of Lawndale and Witt at 9 am this morning. A 2-year-old girl inside the car with her father and two other adults...
EVs force emergency responders into new training to avoid electrocutions, reigniting fires
SOUTHFIELD (WXYZ) — "The typical electric vehicle has enough voltage to kill you if you don't know how to handle it," that's according to a safety training video from the National Fire Protection Association, aimed at keeping emergency responders and those they're helping safe during incidents involving electric vehicles.
Benson : 'We will protect the voting rights of every citizen' ahead of Michigan primary
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding voters ahead of the primary election on Tuesday that they will protect voting rights. Benson spoke Monday morning from Detroit, reminding people of the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of the people who still are pursuing a "coordinated attack on our elections and our democracy."
Man facing murder charges after mass shooting at Detroit birthday party left 2 dead
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a man is now facing murder charges after a mass shooting at a Detroit birthday party left two dead and six others injured. Police say Winston Kirtley Jr. is charged with two counts of murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building and 10 counts of felony firearm. His arraignment is scheduled for August 3.
Suspect wanted after escaping police custody in Eastpointe on Monday night
Eastpointe police are searching for a suspect they said escaped custody on Friday night. According to police, Devonta Deshawn Moore was being held without bond on charges of domestic violence and fleeing/eluding. Police say he was in the process of being loaded into a prisoner transport van when he fled...
One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead and two people injured. Officers were dispatched to the area of Gratiot and Novara after receiving reports of a crash. Once on the scene, DPD confirms two men were found ejected...
Detroit Weather: High heat and strong storms return Wednesday
This Evening: Mostly clear. Temps in the low 80s. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. Tonight: Clouds increase late with a low of 68°. Humidity rises again overnight. Wind: S 5 mph. Wednesday: Hot and muggy with a high of 94° and heat indices up to 100°. Scattered afternoon/evening storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind the highest threat. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.
