Hawaii State

Flames tear through food truck parked in Diamond Head neighborhood

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
hawaiinewsnow.com
 4 days ago
www.hawaiinewsnow.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

BWS adjusts work at Kahana Bridge to account for back-to-school traffic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Board of Water Supply crews continue their efforts to repair a broken 30-inch water main near Kahana Bridge, they’re adjusting work and contra flow hours to ease back-to-school traffic. Starting Monday, BWS said all lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Beach Park will be open...
HONOLULU, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Zipper lane open for all eastbound drivers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to heavy congestion on the roads, the eastbound zipper lane will be open to all drivers. The Department of Transportation tweeted that all eastbound traffic will be able to use the lane, which will be open until 9:30 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather

It hasn't developed yet, but long-range weather models are showing a potential storm to develop this weekend into next week that may near the islands or pass to our south. Winds may be light enough near the end of the week for afternoon sea breezes. Dry and gusty trade winds...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (August 2, 2022)

A lawyer for the young man accused in the road rage beating a 70-year-old Laie man said his client was acting in self-defense. The Hawaii Loa Ridge home where an elderly man's body was found in a bathtub encased in concrete is now up for sale. Amid worrisome surge in...
LAIE, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Blues on the Bay! – Kaneohe Bay Air Show

Enhance Your Experience with LIMITED VIP-TOP BRASS CHALET TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. Offering exclusive entry into the Top-Brass VIP Chalet, covered and spacious seating, private catering, a hosted bar, unlimited beverages, designated restrooms, giveaways and the best views and sounds of the show. $200 VIP tickets are still available with shading seating, exclusive VIP area, spacious viewing, , dedicated portable restrooms, hand washing stations, high-quality qudio and music, games& giveaways, preferred parking pass (available at discounted price). Free Preferred Parking Pass Included with Every VIP Top Brass Chalet Package Purchased (4 Tickets)at https://kbayairshow.com/#ticket-details.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified. Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku. Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15,...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Paia brush fire burns 370 acres

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Paia brush fire was 100% contained as of 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30, according to the Maui Fire Department. The fire started around 3:40 p.m. that day. Maui fire officials initially said about 30 acres were burned but later reported that a GPS mapping of the burned area was about 370 […]
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

HPD looking for driver in Wahiawa hit-and-run

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 50-year-old man is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Wahiawa, early Monday morning. The man was reportedly walking northbound on Wilikina Drive, on the road and not in a marked crosswalk, when he was hit around 3:35 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital. The […]
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have now gained control over a wildfire in Paia that burned more than 370 acres Saturday. The fire was deemed fully contained at 11 p.m. Crews monitored hot spots into the night and patrolled the permiter Sunday. It’s not clear what started the fire, but...
PAIA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds weaken tonight, spotty showers due tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue to ease through Tuesday night, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. A transition to a land and sea breeze regime is expected through the day Wednesday, that will continue through the second half of the week. Clouds and showers will shift to interior and mountain locations through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form each day. Unstable conditions will arrive with an upper level disturbance potentially producing isolated thunderstorms over Big Island waters from Tuesday night into Wednesday. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is anticipated this weekend.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Fake jewelry sellers changing strategies

HAWAII (KITV)- Fake street jewelry sales have been occurring on the Big Island and Oahu. Law enforcement and local residents say those involved are switching up their methods. "Driving down the H1, there was this white Mercedes SUV parked by the side of the road with its flashers on. This middle aged guy came out of the car and waved his arms asking for help," said Fergerstrom. He thought he would be asked to help out a stranded motorist. But this one, seemed a bit much.
HAWAII STATE

