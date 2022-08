RMS Media Group, publishers of regional north of Boston publications Northshore and Northshore Home magazines, as well as national publications Ocean Home and Luxury Pools + Outdoor Living, announces Paul J. Reulbach has joined the team as group publisher and chief revenue officer (CRO). He will be responsible for managing, cultivating, and developing the impressive array of the publications’ print and digital portfolios and branded events. The firm welcomes Reulbach’s leadership in bringing all RMS-owned and-operated brands to the next level.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO