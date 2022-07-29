The Gory ‘Harry Potter’ Detail You Probably Missed at Universal

insidethemagic.net
Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to...
Click here to read the full article. 1. “The Sandman” Season 1 (available August 5) Developed by: Neil Gaiman & David S. Goyer & Allan Heinberg Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park Format: Series Length: Season 1: 10 hourlong episodes Best Reason to Watch: Prior to today, Neil Gaiman, the outspoken author behind previous book-to-screen adaptations of “Coraline,” “Stardust,” “American Gods,” and “Good Omens,” has said that his main responsibility to his award-winning 1989 comic book series was “to try and stop bad [adaptations] from happening.” Insofar...
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida can purchase three Minions-inspired fans for those hot summer days at the parks — along with a Minions popcorn bucket — from Super Silly Stuff at the Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem exit. Fans of the “Minions” movie series will recognize Bob’s favorite toy (Tim the teddy bear), the fluffy unicorn, and of course, Bob himself.
Back-to-school preparations are full swing, and that has theme park companies Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios thinking ahead to the next season. These competing theme parks are busy each year preparing...
