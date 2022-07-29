brooklyneagle.com
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Law & Order’ crew member fatally shot on set in NYC
NEW YORK — A crew member from “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a Brooklyn neighborhood where the series was being filmed. Johnny Pizarro, 31, was shot multiple times in the neck and face around 5:15 a.m., according to WNBC.
‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
2 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Accident: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'
Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, are confirmed to have died after their pleasure boat capsized on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Eleven other members of the same family from Colombia were also injured in the tragic incident on Manhattan's West Side, ABC News reported Wednesday. Julian...
Brooklyn Bishop Robbed Of $1M In Jewelry During Livestreamed Sermon
Click here to read the full article. A Brooklyn Bishop was the victim of an armed robbery while preaching before his congregation on Sunday (July 24). The incident, which was captured on the church’s livestream, occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in the Canarsie section of the borough. According to reports, three armed suspects wearing masks and dressed in all black burst into the church with guns drawn, as Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, delivered his sermon. Whitehead reportedly laid on the ground with his arms raised in a show of surrender, as other churchgoers looked...
mansionglobal.com
Catskills Compound Hits the Market for the First Time in Close to 200 Years, Asking $14.8 Million
A 200-acre estate along a famous fly-fishing stretch of the Delaware River in upstate New York hit the market Thursday for $14.8 million. A 200-acre estate along a famous fly-fishing stretch of the Delaware River in upstate New York hit the market Thursday for $14.8 million. Located in the hamlet...
A local New York lawmaker publicly accused AOC of ignoring her home district: 'It would be nice if you breathed our air'
State Sen. Jessica Ramos accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of ignoring her New York district. Ramos tweeted that Ocasio-Cortez would know what goes on if she "spent more time" in her office. "Just saying it would be nice if you breathed our air," Ramos added. New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Is Shocked By Bishop Getting Robbed On Livestream: "WTF"
Over the weekend, a Bishop from Brooklyn went viral after he was robbed of nearly $1M in jewelry during his live-streamed service. The footage spread across social media of Bishop Lamor Whitehead going down on the floor mid-speech as armed men came and robbed him of his goods. It didn't...
After decades in prison, 3 men cleared in notorious 1995 murder of NYC subway clerk
After decades in prison, three men were cleared Friday in one of the most horrifying crimes of New York's violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth. A judge dismissed the murder convictions of Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and...
Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’
Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
Congressman Lee Zeldin, candidate for New York governor, attacked onstage at campaign event
Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, endured a frightening incident at a campaign event Thursday when he was attacked onstage by a man with a weapon. Zeldin, who was not injured in the confrontation, was giving a speech at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post...
Zeldin spotlights push to fire NYC District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his first general election ad
Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York has been vowing for months that he’d fire New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day as governor if he defeats Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in November’s election. So, it’s no surprise that Zeldin, a...
Amazon employee dies at New Jersey warehouse during Prime Day, prompting federal probe
An Amazon employee died at one of the company's New Jersey fulfillment centers last week during Prime Day, a massive annual sales event that incentivizes people to order in abundance from the online retail giant. The incident prompted a federal investigation led by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a regulatory branch of the U.S. Department of Labor that evaluates and enforces workplace safety standards.
Speculation Over MSG Relocation Lingers
Madison Square Garden is staying in place — at least for now. Related Companies, a Hudson Yards developer owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, reportedly pitched an arena design that would be housed above a casino in Hudson Yards, but MSG directors turned it down. Documents published in...
