This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
HollywoodLife

‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Brooklyn Bishop Robbed Of $1M In Jewelry During Livestreamed Sermon

Click here to read the full article. A Brooklyn Bishop was the victim of an armed robbery while preaching before his congregation on Sunday (July 24). The incident, which was captured on the church’s livestream, occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in the Canarsie section of the borough. According to reports, three armed suspects wearing masks and dressed in all black burst into the church with guns drawn, as Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, delivered his sermon. Whitehead reportedly laid on the ground with his arms raised in a show of surrender, as other churchgoers looked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Is Shocked By Bishop Getting Robbed On Livestream: "WTF"

Over the weekend, a Bishop from Brooklyn went viral after he was robbed of nearly $1M in jewelry during his live-streamed service. The footage spread across social media of Bishop Lamor Whitehead going down on the floor mid-speech as armed men came and robbed him of his goods. It didn't...
BROOKLYN, NY
Page Six

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’

Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Amazon employee dies at New Jersey warehouse during Prime Day, prompting federal probe

An Amazon employee died at one of the company's New Jersey fulfillment centers last week during Prime Day, a massive annual sales event that incentivizes people to order in abundance from the online retail giant. The incident prompted a federal investigation led by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a regulatory branch of the U.S. Department of Labor that evaluates and enforces workplace safety standards.
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Speculation Over MSG Relocation Lingers

Madison Square Garden is staying in place — at least for now. Related Companies, a Hudson Yards developer owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, reportedly pitched an arena design that would be housed above a casino in Hudson Yards, but MSG directors turned it down. Documents published in...
SPORTS

