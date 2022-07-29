ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwell, MA

Battery fire reported at Norwell Tesla dealership; car inside damaged

By Robin Chan and Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esSz4_0gxnTM9m00

NORWELL – A car battery malfunction at the Tesla dealership in Norwell on Friday triggered a Hazmat response.

The Massachusetts Association of Hazmat Technicians tweeted at about 11:30 am. Friday that officials were responding to a lithium-ion battery fire.

Norwell firefighters responded to the call at the Norwell Tesla dealership at about 10:30 a.m. They were notified that it was a fire  in a car inside the service garage at the dealership.

Damage was limited to the car that was being serviced with possible heat damage to the car next to it. No injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xti1c_0gxnTM9m00

Norwell firefighters consulted with Tesla engineers in Pennsylvania to learn how to safely move the vehicle. Engineers from Philadelphia were dispatched to dismantle the battery system.

Firefighters and Tesla workers  pushed the vehicle into the parking lot, where the battery was monitored for temperature fluctuations.

Housing, playground, walking paths? Here's the latest on Norwell's St. Helen's Church saga

Which Massachusetts towns are adding the most single-family homes? Here's what we found

A state hazmat team determined from testing that there is no hazard to public health. The state Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies were on the scene.

They will require Tesla to have a licensed site professional do more testing to ensure that  the runoff from the water used to put out the fire does not present an environmental hazard. Most of the runoff was contained in a large tank on the site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gnejH_0gxnTM9m00

Tesla fires have been reported across the country this summer. Crews in California in June reported it took 4,500 gallons of water to extinguish a fire that kept reigniting.

According to a Facebook post from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Tesla had been sitting in a wrecking yard for three weeks while waiting to be dismantled after an accident when it burst into flames.

Teslas have lithium-ion batteries that can present fire and explosion hazards when damaged, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A driver in Canada reported in March that his new Tesla Model Y  ignited after powering down, and the New York Time s in June reported that electric vehicles made by Tesla and other manufacturers have sometimes  caught fire if their battery packs have been damaged in accidents. The high-voltage fires generate intense heat and can be difficult to put out.

Information from USA Today was used in this report.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Battery fire reported at Norwell Tesla dealership; car inside damaged

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

MA Dept. Fire Services Warns Again About Lithium-Ion Batteries

We have heard on several different occasions this year about fires that were started because of the careless use of Lithium-Ion batteries, which are used very commonly in many different devices that you probably use every day. These items include cell phones, game controllers, computer peripherals in many cases, Bluetooth headsets and headphones, and eScooters, which seem to be exploding in popularity. And these are really just a few items that use these batteries.
NORWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
GLOUCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford single mother seeks public help for alleged car accident scam

“I am looking for public help. On July 1, 2022, between Rockdale Ave and Bolton St. at 2:56 pm, I was driving with my son to get some karate shoes for him. He has an atypical syndrome that produces several symptoms including autism, OCD, a very low immune system (for which he had a fever that week), anxiety, among others.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Norwell, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
fallriverreporter.com

Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts

HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
HULL, MA
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Lithium Ion Battery#Accident#Norwell Tesla#Hazmat#Church
fallriverreporter.com

8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune

BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Car-motorcycle crash reported on Glen Charlie Road

A crash on Glen Charlie Road Saturday afternoon left at least one person seriously injured and medflighted to the hospital, a Wareham official confirmed Sunday afternoon. A car and motorcycle reportedly collided Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Glen Charlie Road and Gauvin Street, a fire department official said on Sunday, adding that the incident is under investigation by Wareham and Massachusetts State police.
WAREHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
nbcboston.com

Fire Erupts in Boston Skyscraper Under Construction for 2nd Time This Summer

Firefighters battled a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday afternoon. The fire was burning inside multiple floors high up the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department. "The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Parking Meters In Dedham Square Vanish After New Regulations

DEDHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the case of the disappearing parking meters in Dedham Square, some local commuters aren't complaining about the Select Board's decision to remove the Sentry smart meters implemented last year. In an early July announcement, the Town did not renew its contract with the...
DEDHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash

A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
MALDEN, MA
nbcboston.com

Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
WMUR.com

Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring

WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
WINDHAM, NH
bostonrealestatetimes.com

ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy