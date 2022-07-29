ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgestone reaches tentative agreement with union representing workers at Des Moines plant, avoiding strike

By Grace Altenhofen, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
A tentative agreement between Bridgestone and the United Steelworkers union just before midnight Thursday averted a possible strike at the company's Bridgestone Firestone agricultural tire plant in Des Moines, one of the world's largest.

After months of negotiation, Bridgestone's contract with USW Local 310 expired at 11 p.m. Thursday. Just 36 minutes later, the union and Bridgestone, the Japanese company that owns the Firestone brand, reached their deal.

Union members had been prepared to strike if necessary, said Local 310 Vice President Bill Campbell.

"We have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Campbell said. "The worst possible outcome is a strike. But that was part of my role here locally, getting things prepared to make sure we were ready if we needed to. And I believe we were fully prepared and ready to go if we needed to."

He said it will be at least two weeks before workers vote on whether to accept the contract.

Negotiations took place in Lexington, Kentucky. Bridgestone spokesperson Emily Weaver said the agreement covers about 3,000 employees at six sites. In addition to Des Moines, Bridgestone has plants in Ohio, Illinois and Arkansas and two in Tennessee.

Post 310 has 870 members, according to the USW's 2021 labor organization annual report.

Campbell said details of the tentative agreement were not yet available, but that the bargaining team was working on compiling a summary Friday.

"I don't know the details, but I'm happy that we came to a tentative agreement," Campbell said. "I'm very happy for our membership and for the community."

The bargaining team will return from Kentucky this weekend, and informational meetings about the tentative agreement will be scheduled Monday,

"The new agreement, if ratified, will ensure thousands of U.S. teammates in five states maintain good-paying jobs and strengthen the global competitiveness of the company’s U.S. manufacturing facilities," Weaver said. "The tentative agreement speaks to the commitment from Bridgestone and the USW to continue to support current operations in the six communities while maintaining flexibility to invest in future growth opportunities so we can continue to serve our customers."

Bridgestone Corp. posted a $757.5 million profit in the first quarter of 2022, according to its financial reports.

The tentative agreement came on the heels of a USW rally in Des Moines on Thursday, where over 300 members and their families gathered to call for better wages and benefits in light of Bridgestone's increasing profits.

"It (the rally) had a tremendous effect," Campbell said. "I believe that the community support we received, it was just overwhelming."

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

#Union Workers#Mexico#Business Industry#Linus Business#The United Steelworkers#Bridgestone Firestone#Usw Local 310#Japanese
