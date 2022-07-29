ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Three best restaurants for deals on chicken wings for National Chicken Wing Day

By Liz Balmaseda, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
There’s an explanation for the sudden wave of chicken wing photos on your social feeds. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. If those food pics have you craving wings for dinner tonight, here are a couple of deals to know about:

Legends Tavern and Grille

Legends, which recently opened a Palm Beach Gardens location, is offering 50-cent wings today when you buy a drink and when you order the wings in batches of 8, 12 or 16. Tons of sauce options, like Jamaican jerk and mango-habanero, to choose from. The deal is available from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Legends: 4550 Donald Ross Rd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-766 2994; LegendsTavernandGrille.com

Duffy's Sports Grill

Duffy’s Sports Grill restaurants are offering an $8.99 Wing Day deal that includes five jumbo or boneless wings, French fries, celery and carrots and a choice of buttermilk or blue cheese dressing. The wings are tossed in your pick of sauce. The special is available today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for dine-in only.

Find a Duffy’s location at DuffysMVP.com

Miller's Ale House

Miller’s Ale House locations are serving its signature boneless wings, Zingers, for $7.29 today, which they’re calling National Zing Day. The price is a play on the Wing Day date. Zingers are dipped in buttermilk, breaded, fried and tossed in any of the restaurant’s 17 dipping sauces.

Find a location at MillersAleHouse.com

