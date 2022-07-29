Padma Lakshmi’s Genius Peach Hack Is A Game-Changer

Professional BBQ pit chefs use smokers and grills to make their smoky and savory meat dishes, but if you lack outdoor space (or the appropriate zoning) for a full-scale wood smoker, then you may need to seek out other ways to prepare juicy, flavorful, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs. Luckily, TikTok chef Genevieve LaMona believes that oven-baked ribs can deliver all of the desirable attributes of smoked or grilled ribs, and she made a how-to TikTok to prove how to cook ribs in the oven, fast. After watching her TikTok, we have to admit that she makes a compelling case...but what do professional BBQ experts think about Genevieve's technique? We asked Austin-based BBQ chef, cookbook author Jess Pryles, and BBQ chef and recipe developer Brad Prose of Chiles and Smoke to watch Chef Genevieve's TikTok and give us their thoughts, and here's what they had to tell us.

