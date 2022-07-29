ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Looking Out 4 You: Metro CPR and swim lessons

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kfor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Pratt Tribune

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma Historical Society to host Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Oklahoma Historical Society is partnering with the Oklahoma Conference of Black Mayors to present the Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference. The event will bring together the mayors of Oklahoma’s 13 All-Black towns. The event will be held at the Oklahoma History Center, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Cpr#First Aid#American Aed#Oklahoma Swim Academy#Aqua Tots Swim School#Rockwell#Santa Fe
KOCO

Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers hosted a big block party on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Uptown Outside event took place in the Uptown 23rd District. Organizers said the block party was an excellent chance for people to listen to live music and enjoy food from local businesses. This was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
WELLSTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
metrofamilymagazine.com

Feel like a kid again with 5 OKC date night ideas!

Is it as chaotic at your house right now as it is at mine?!? Back-to-school season is notorious for high emotions and high stress for my family of five. In addition to carving out time to have fun and seek joy as a family this month, I’m also committed to setting aside time for an adult-only evening (or two!). Quality time with the people I love always does my heart good, reduces my stress and reminds me of what’s most important. Check out these ideas for a unique date night or friends’ night out experience in OKC this month — you may be surprised that these family fun locales also offer adults-only fun!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy