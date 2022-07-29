Looking Out 4 You: Metro CPR and swim lessons

kfor.com
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
Senior cat befriends Edmond senior citizens
StoneCreek of Edmond has many special residents. One senior is Liz Baker as well as her senior cat, 19-year-old Simba.
Scissortail Park’s lower section to open with weekend of events in late September
The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Historical Society to host Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Oklahoma Historical Society is partnering with the Oklahoma Conference of Black Mayors to present the Oklahoma All-Black Towns State Conference. The event will bring together the mayors of Oklahoma’s 13 All-Black towns. The event will be held at the Oklahoma History Center, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.
Metro woman’s Survivor Tree sapling lives up to its name
The giant elm was just outside the Alfred P. Murrah Building and survived the blast on April 19th, 1995.
KOCO
Graduation celebration goes horribly wrong at Quail Springs Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY — A graduation celebration went horribly wrong at the Quail Springs Mall. An active shooter scare caused mass panic at the mall over the weekend. A hair salon had set off party poppers inside. It was a terrifying day for many. Kim Powell and her daughter were...
KOCO
Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers hosted a big block party on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Uptown Outside event took place in the Uptown 23rd District. Organizers said the block party was an excellent chance for people to listen to live music and enjoy food from local businesses. This was...
KFOR
Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
KFOR
New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents
WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
KOCO
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
Update: Earlsboro Police Chief let go during city council meeting
There is been confusion over a city council meeting scheduled for Monday night in the town of Earlsboro and police officers said they’re concerned the city will get rid of the department or their jobs.
Norman teen gets new hair style from Make-A-Wish
A Norman teenager received a day of her dreams after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.
metrofamilymagazine.com
Feel like a kid again with 5 OKC date night ideas!
Is it as chaotic at your house right now as it is at mine?!? Back-to-school season is notorious for high emotions and high stress for my family of five. In addition to carving out time to have fun and seek joy as a family this month, I’m also committed to setting aside time for an adult-only evening (or two!). Quality time with the people I love always does my heart good, reduces my stress and reminds me of what’s most important. Check out these ideas for a unique date night or friends’ night out experience in OKC this month — you may be surprised that these family fun locales also offer adults-only fun!
Oklahoma City Public Schools hosting Back to School Bash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will host its first Back to School Bash on Saturday.
Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest coming to Shawnee
A fun festival that invites everyone to celebrate summer nights is preparing to kick off later this month.
okcfox.com
Free backpacks to be given out to families on August 6 at Crossroads Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Over 500 backpacks will be given away to families who need them next Saturday, Aug. 6. Care To Share will be hosting a backpack drive on Aug. 6. The event will be held at the old Dillards in Crossroads Mall from 11 a.m. and will go until supplies run out.
This Jungle Themed Oklahoma Three-Story Indoor Play Zone is a Kid’s Dream Come True!
As hot as it's been lately it can be difficult, if not impossible to get the kids outside for some well-deserved play and exercise. When it's over 100 degrees for days on end and the temperatures just barely drop below 95 in the evenings it's just too hot to be outside. What can you do and where can you take the kids for playtime?
Multiple Oklahoma families say Fletcher Cemetery made several burial placement mistakes
Several families who have loved ones buried in the Fletcher cemetery, located southwest of Oklahoma City, are coming forward - claiming there have been multiple burial placement mistakes.
