ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KCCY (Y96.9)/Colorado Springs PD Shawn Patrick To Depart

allaccess.com
 4 days ago
www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5280.com

Plan the Perfect Summer Day Trip to Pueblo

It’s possible that no other town in Colorado has been as misunderstood or maligned as this 111,000-resident berg just two hours south of Denver. Yet Pueblo pulses with history, architecture, culture, and a rugged American swagger that make it worth a trip. Here, a quick itinerary for 12 hours spent in the Steel City of the West.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash shuts down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is arrested following an overnight crash that shut down the intersection of Powers Blvd. and Stetson Hills Blvd. in northeast Colorado Springs. This is just east of High Chaparral Open Space. The intersection of Powers Bl / Stetson Hills Bl is closed in all 4 directions due to The post Crash shuts down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
KXRM

Pueblo Police investigate shooting, request information

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is requesting the community’s help with their investigation of a shooting that possibly stemmed from a road rage incident. According to a press release sent out by PPD, at about 12:45 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the area of I-25 and Highway 50 West on […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collins
KRDO News Channel 13

Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yet another confrontation involving city officials, developers and neighbors could be approaching on Wheeler Avenue, just south of Old Colorado City. City of Colorado Springs The city's planning office has notified neighbors of a proposal to build 138 townhomes on a vacant parcel, and a sign announcing the project is The post Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was stabbed in the area of 2000 Lelaray Street on the east side of the city just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The victim was moved from the area of the assault to a safer location by a Good Samaritan, then taken The post Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits

The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KKTV

A community still looking for answers after death of teenager

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) Family of deceased Pueblo teen Haley Perkins held a memorial for her today. 1 Person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar. Updated: 10 hours ago. Shooting near Southeast side of Pikes Peak and Academy. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. While her...
PUEBLO, CO
codot.gov

Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program - Week of July 31

July 29, 2022 - Southeastern Colorado - Traffic switch configuration rescheduled for southbound I-25 between CO 16 and Santa Fe Avenue. Colorado Springs — Due to weather the Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor SEMA Construction has rescheduled the temporary shift of southbound I-25 easterly to the newly constructed inside lanes from Colorado Highway 16 (Mesa Ridge Parkway) to Santa Fe Avenue beginning 7 a.m. Monday, August 1. A contingency for the traffic switch is in place for Wednesday night, August 3 if weather prevents the switch from taking place Sunday night.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash Saturday night in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into the back of a car Saturday night off Constitution Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the bike was westbound at a high rate of speed around 8:45 p.m. and attempted to pass another The post Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash Saturday night in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

91st Annual Donkey Derby Days

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Donkey Derby Days returns in August for its 91st year in Cripple Creek and will feature live music from a John Denver tribute artist. There will be plenty of fun for all ages at the event this year, including the fan favorite donkey races, parade, gold panning, axe throwing, beer garden, […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area. 11 News is choosing to not report the name of the child. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the 7-year-old boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

The Pueblo County Coroner Office is getting a new building

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office (PCC) announced that the Board of County Commissioners approved a motion to acquire a property at 1300 N. Santa Fe Ave. The PCC says that the building will be used as a new Pueblo County Coroner's Office. This will allow the...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy