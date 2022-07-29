KCCY (Y96.9)/Colorado Springs PD Shawn Patrick To Depart

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area. 11 News is choosing to not report the name of the child. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the 7-year-old boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO