KCCY (Y96.9)/Colorado Springs PD Shawn Patrick To Depart

Daily Record
Neighbors: Brendan Pardue has left his mark on Fremont County
Born and raised in Cañon City, Brendan Pardue was destined to become a part of the cloth of the community and leave a mark that others will always remember. He’s done just that. With a household of seven siblings, Pardue grew up in a beautifully chaotic household, where...
5280.com
Plan the Perfect Summer Day Trip to Pueblo
It’s possible that no other town in Colorado has been as misunderstood or maligned as this 111,000-resident berg just two hours south of Denver. Yet Pueblo pulses with history, architecture, culture, and a rugged American swagger that make it worth a trip. Here, a quick itinerary for 12 hours spent in the Steel City of the West.
Crash shuts down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is arrested following an overnight crash that shut down the intersection of Powers Blvd. and Stetson Hills Blvd. in northeast Colorado Springs. This is just east of High Chaparral Open Space. The intersection of Powers Bl / Stetson Hills Bl is closed in all 4 directions due to The post Crash shuts down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
New trails in Colorado Springs mountain park get rave reviews
The first surprise was parking. Along the narrow road in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, past the Mount Cutler/Muscoco trailhead that was full this early morning, we found plenty of space at the new Daniels Pass trailhead. The trail wasn’t without people — we came by several — but the...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public to avoid an area in Penrose Monday afternoon. At about 3:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced its SWAT team was executing a “high-risk” search warrant in the 1300 block of L Street. Colorado Springs police officers were assisting.
KKTV
Powers and Stetson Hills intersection reopens Tuesday after car splits in half from hitting pole
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major Colorado Springs intersection reopened at the start of the Tuesday morning commute after a car was split in half from hitting a pole overnight. Colorado Springs police responded to Powers and Stetson Hills around 11 Monday night to a rollover crash involving two...
Check Out This Funky Colorado Earth House Selling for $730K
This Colorado Springs home is totally giving us Hobbit meets Hippy vibes and we totally dig it. This off-grid home in Southern Colorado is located at 17160 East Goshawk Road and is listed on Realtor for $730K. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home built in 2000 has a total of 2,940 square...
Pueblo Police investigate shooting, request information
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is requesting the community’s help with their investigation of a shooting that possibly stemmed from a road rage incident. According to a press release sent out by PPD, at about 12:45 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the area of I-25 and Highway 50 West on […]
Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yet another confrontation involving city officials, developers and neighbors could be approaching on Wheeler Avenue, just south of Old Colorado City. City of Colorado Springs The city's planning office has notified neighbors of a proposal to build 138 townhomes on a vacant parcel, and a sign announcing the project is The post Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was stabbed in the area of 2000 Lelaray Street on the east side of the city just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The victim was moved from the area of the assault to a safer location by a Good Samaritan, then taken The post Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits
The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KKTV
WATCH - Pueblo boater concerned about potential safety hazards
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) WATCH- Bystander helps get stabbing victim to safety.
KKTV
A community still looking for answers after death of teenager
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) Family of deceased Pueblo teen Haley Perkins held a memorial for her today. 1 Person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar. Updated: 10 hours ago. Shooting near Southeast side of Pikes Peak and Academy. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. While her...
codot.gov
Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program - Week of July 31
July 29, 2022 - Southeastern Colorado - Traffic switch configuration rescheduled for southbound I-25 between CO 16 and Santa Fe Avenue. Colorado Springs — Due to weather the Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor SEMA Construction has rescheduled the temporary shift of southbound I-25 easterly to the newly constructed inside lanes from Colorado Highway 16 (Mesa Ridge Parkway) to Santa Fe Avenue beginning 7 a.m. Monday, August 1. A contingency for the traffic switch is in place for Wednesday night, August 3 if weather prevents the switch from taking place Sunday night.
Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash Saturday night in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into the back of a car Saturday night off Constitution Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the bike was westbound at a high rate of speed around 8:45 p.m. and attempted to pass another The post Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash Saturday night in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
91st Annual Donkey Derby Days
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Donkey Derby Days returns in August for its 91st year in Cripple Creek and will feature live music from a John Denver tribute artist. There will be plenty of fun for all ages at the event this year, including the fan favorite donkey races, parade, gold panning, axe throwing, beer garden, […]
KKTV
Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area. 11 News is choosing to not report the name of the child. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the 7-year-old boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.
KKTV
Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is searching for justice over a month after the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins was deemed a homicide by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. At about 2:50 p.m. on June 27, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following statement...
KRDO
The Pueblo County Coroner Office is getting a new building
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office (PCC) announced that the Board of County Commissioners approved a motion to acquire a property at 1300 N. Santa Fe Ave. The PCC says that the building will be used as a new Pueblo County Coroner's Office. This will allow the...
KKTV
Crash causing involving motorcycle on I-25 near Briargate exit Saturday afternoon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a crash on I-25 near Exit 153, Interquest Parkway, and Exit 151, Briargate Parkway, Saturday afternoon. Witnesses tell 11 News a motorcycle was involved. Colorado State Patrol confirms this was a single motorcycle crash and happened around...
