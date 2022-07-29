Watch: 1st Oregon governor’s debate among Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson

www.oregonlive.com
KGW
What is the 'massive sales tax' referenced in a Christine Drazan ad?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three-way race for Oregon governor is heating up as the November general election gets closer. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson have all begun releasing campaign ads. One of those ads has sparked some questions from KGW viewers. A recent...
ijpr.org
In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience
It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
kqennewsradio.com
SECRETARY CHAMPIONS PROJECTS FOR OREGON COMMUNITIES
Oregon’s Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have announced that they have secured funding for a long list of community projects in the state, in the Fiscal Year 2023 Senate Appropriations bills. A release said a total of 111 Oregon community-initiated projects were included in the FY23 federal funding...
Washington state primary features top-two winners system: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse targeted for Trump votes
OLYMPIA — Washington voters will winnow the field of candidates in dozens of races in the state’s primary Tuesday. Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and ballots were sent to nearly 4.8 million registered voters weeks ago. Voters must have their ballots postmarked and in the mail by Tuesday, or they can drop them off at drop boxes around the state by 8 p.m. Results often take days to come in as the ballots arrive in elections offices throughout that week.
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Nick Kristof returning to the New York Times after failed run for Oregon governor
Columnist Nick Kristof is headed back to the New York Times less than a year after he quit to begin an ill-fated campaign for governor of Oregon. Kristof, who grew up in Yamhill County, previously wrote for the Times from 1984 to October 2021. He then began running for governor as a Democrat, but his campaign ended months before the primary after the Oregon Supreme Court upheld Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s decision that he hadn’t lived in the state long enough to meet a constitutional requirement for running for office.
yachatsnews.com
Mystery group — likely from Georgia — sending anti-Democrat mailers to Oregon voters but hasn’t filed state reports
Earlier this month, some Oregon voters began receiving glossy mailers blaming Gov. Kate Brown and the “Democrat-controlled state Legislature” for “soaring gas prices” and the “out-of-control cost of living.”. A website with two short videos claiming policies passed by legislative Democrats led to increases in...
KTVZ
Top 3 Oregon gubernatorial candidates Drazan, Kotek and Johnson meet for first debate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three leading candidates in Oregon's gubernatorial race on Friday used the first debate of the campaign as an opportunity to define themselves, but also to throw some early sharp criticism at their opponents. The Statesman Journal reports that over the 90-minute debate, candidates answered...
kqennewsradio.com
LEGISLATORS FILE MEASURE TO FREEZE PROPERTY TAXES FOR SENIORS
Last week, four state Republican lawmakers launched a ballot measure, asking voters to sign and support a petition for a constitutional amendment that would freeze the property tax assessment of a primary residence in the year in which a senior homeowner reaches age 65. Senators Bill Kennemer of Oregon City...
Cannabis economist talks what federal legalization could mean for Oregon
Beau Whitney joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the state's relationship with cannabis, if the federal legislation can pass and if it does, what that means for Oregon.
WWEEK
Endorsements Hint at Shape of Oregon Governor’s Race
Although election season is now in the political doldrums where campaigns go mostly dark until Labor Day, each of the three major candidates for Oregon governor made news this week. Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose), who is now unaffiliated with any party, reported a $100,000 contribution from Sid DeBoer,...
Readers respond: Cascade of failure includes decriminalization
Chuck Brinkerhoff in his recent letter to the editor laments society’s “cascade of failures” that is responsible for the plight of the unhoused, but he doesn’t offer specifics. (“Readers respond: Cascade of failures,” July 22) Let me offer one glaring example of how society...
Housing costs and remote work contribute to Oregon applicant shortage, report finds
Hundreds of applications have landed in the mailbox of Woodlark, a luxury hotel in downtown Portland, since it began restaffing following COVID-19 closures. Convincing those applicants to take the job is harder. One common reason, said Aria Walker, the hotel’s supervising manager, is the commute for service workers who have...
‘A tough road’: Several factors drag down Oregon cannabis sales
The pandemic boom may be coming to an end for Oregon’s cannabis industry.
Longest prison sentence yet for Jan. 6 attack: 7 years, 3 months
WASHINGTON — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of...
Oregon sees year’s first unhealthy air day, as research tracks dramatic rise in wildfire smoke
Wildfires in Oregon have been burning more acres than usual in recent years, causing longer stretches of poor air quality in the state, new research finds. The study by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, which operates air-monitoring stations around the state, found that central and southern Oregon cities such as Bend, Klamath Falls and Medford neared or broke records in 2021 for the number of smoky days considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with lung or respiratory disease.
‘Terrible’: C.O. workers spending close to 60% of income on housing as wages not meeting inflation
The cost of housing continues to rise in Deschutes County, while wages are not keeping up. The post ‘Terrible’: C.O. workers spending close to 60% of income on housing as wages not meeting inflation appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon reaches at least 15 suspected heat-related deaths during lengthy heatwave
As Oregon’s long heatwave finally wanes, the state’s suspected heat-related death count has reached at least 15. On Sunday, Portland recorded its seventh consecutive day with the high at 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, a record for the city. On the following day, the state reported 14 suspected hyperthermia deaths in Oregon since the string of high-heat days started.
Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
New large fires burning in Oregon, close section of Pacific Crest Trail
Nineteen wildfires began over the weekend in Oregon, many started by lightning strikes, as the wildfire season begins in earnest in the state. Some of the fires have triggered scattered evacuation warnings, closed a 60-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail near Crater Lake and shut down some campgrounds. Lightning...
Oregon’s federal public defender seeks investigation into complaints of retaliatory ‘shakedown’ of inmates by guards at Sheridan
Oregon’s federal public defender has asked a judge to appoint a special investigator to look into allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan are retaliating against inmates for speaking out about their conditions behind bars. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman on Monday ordered prison officials and...
